Woman wanted in shooting of her sister arrested, jailed

A Pine Bluff woman suspected of shooting her sister has been arrested and booked in the Jefferson County jail, according to the Jefferson County sheriff's office.

Carliesa Harvill, 35, was wanted in the Thursday shooting of Caliea Harvill, 30, after a reported domestic disturbance between the two women in the 9000 block of Pine Meadow. Sheriff's officials say Harvill fled the scene and remained at-large until sheriff's investigators and members of the Arkansas Community Correction located her at a residence on Southern Pine Drive in Pine Bluff at about 6:16 a.m. Friday.

Carliesa Harvill was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center at 10:06 a.m. Friday, according to the Jefferson County jail's log. Sheriff's officials said she is being held on an "outstanding ACC Absconder" or "white warrant" for a parole violation.

"Felony charges of first-degree domestic battery and possession of firearm by certain person are also pending formal filing," according to the sheriff's office.

Caliea Harvill was taken by private vehicle to a church located on Sulphur Springs Road, from where she was med-flighted to a Little Rock-area hospital. Caliea Harvill's condition remained unknown as of Friday afternoon.