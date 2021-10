WYNNE 51, PARAGOULD 0

WYNNE -- Carl Washington had a touchdown reception and ran for another as Wynne (7-1, 5-0 5A-East) cruised to a victory over Paragould (0-7, 0-5).

The Yellowjackets saw contributions in all phases. D'Marrious Maxwell returned a punt 60 yards for a first-quarter touchdown. On defense, Javion Wilson intercepted a pass to help set up a scoring drive.

Cobey Davis was among the leaders on offense, finishing with 10 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.