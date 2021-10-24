A worthy cause

State Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood was recognized as WOW Woman of the year at WOWapalooza. The yearly event that raises money for Women's Own Worth -- which aids survivors of domestic violence -- took place Oct. 8 in the Grand Hall of the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock.

A reception featuring the event's signature drink, the WOWatini, preceded a seated dinner.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1024wow/]

Elicia Dover, co-host of "Good Afternoon Arkansas" on KATV, Channel 7, was mistress of ceremonies for the event program, which featured musical entertainment by Ryan Harmon; remarks about Women's Own Worth by founder Jajuan Archer; testimonials by clients; a virtual silent auction along with a live auction by Gaylen McGee; and a raffle. As always, the solemn moment of the evening came with Rebecca Estep of the Silent Witness Program reading the names of those who died from domestic violence in the past year. The victims were also represented via red silhouettes, posted around the Grand Hall and bearing their stories.

The event raised $106,200, half of which will go to the organization's first safe-space residence for WOW beneficiaries. The other half will fund the regular services supplied to survivors and families.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams