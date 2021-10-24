Arkansas escapes with win in exhibition vs. D2 East Central

FAYETTEVILLE — During a news conference earlier in the week, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said he wished his basketball team could play more exhibition games.

The reason behind that wish was evident Sunday during the first half of an exhibition game against East Central (Okla.) at Bud Walton Arena.

The 16th-ranked Razorbacks rallied to beat the Tigers 77-74. Arkansas' JD Notae made a pair of free throws with 5 seconds remaining and ECU's Romello Wilbert missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.

The Razorbacks performed well below expectations for the majority of the contest. The Tigers led 37-35 at halftime and extended their lead to 60-46 with 11:02 to play.

The Razorbacks went on a 20-4 run to take a 64-62 lead with five minutes to play.

Arkansas extended its lead to 71-65 on Davonte Davis' layup with 3:21 remaining, but ECU answered with a 7-0 run that was capped on a three-pointer by Josh Apple to put the Tigers ahead 72-71 with 57 seconds left.

The Hogs made just one three-pointer in each half and shot 13% from long-range. Notae and Chris Lykes were the only Razorbacks to connect from distance.

Musselman elected to go with a lineup of Davis, Notae, Lykes, Au’Diese Toney and Jaylin Williams down the stretch and it paid major dividends.

The margin of victory could have been much more comfortable had the Hogs not struggled at the free throw line. Arkansas converted just 58% from the charity stripe, but Davis, Lykes and Notae made six free throw