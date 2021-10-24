Arkansas Fashion School opens curtains for show

After a noted absence of such events due largely to covid-19, a prominent runway fashion show returned to Little Rock. Themed "State of the Art Fashion," the Emerging Designers Fashion Show, held Oct. 9 at Arkansas Fashion School, was a fabulous showcase of the creations of the school's six graduates.

The long and wide porch of the west central Little Rock school was transformed into an elaborate double runway along which models sashayed showing off the designs of valedictorian Beth Hollar and fellow grads Brennon Taylor, Emma Ferren, Elise Gibson, Charli Sotomora and Reymon Linares.

The capacity crowd dined on hors d'oeuvres from Three Fold Co. and sipped libations prior to the program and show. School founder Jamileh Kamran outlined the vision of the school. State Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock gave a keynote speech, and Hollar gave a valedictorian speech, before diplomas were conferred by Kamran and Amanda Morley, also of the school.

Then came the show, a visual feast of women's, men's and children's formal wear; sartorial rhapsodies in satin; bold ruffles; blue-and-white stripe, represented in a regal slacks-outfit overskirt and full, rockabilly-style, knee-length skirt with petticoat; wear-to-work pieces and a peek at wedding attire. Former Arkansas resident Patricia Y. McCullough-Oliver, founder of Poise and Perfection Imaging Inc., steered the show.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1024fashion/]

The evening ended with a designer meet-and-greet.

Kamran, a longtime designer who made a name for herself dressing notables including former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton, opened the school in 2007 to train and mentor aspiring fashion designers and help them create jobs for themselves and others.

KORTO SHOWS AGAIN

Korto Momolu, the local, Liberian-born designer who made a name for herself on the reality competition "Project Runway," will present her fall-winter collection, "The Freedom Collection," at 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at 1201 Center St. in Little Rock.

Doors open at 3:30. The show -- "a fashion experience infusing art and music to create a vivid cultural experience" -- will feature a VIP reception and a proceeding pop-up shop. The event will also commemorate "Korto Momolu Day," an honor given her in 2008 by the city of Little Rock.

Tickets, all front-row VIP, are $50. Visit eventbrite.com.

SCHOLARSHIP TIME

"Scholarship season is in full swing!" according to the 2022 scholarship competition announcement for the North Little Rock-based Thea Foundation, dedicated to advocating the importance of the arts in the development of Arkansas' youth. "We are more than doubling our scholarship offers this year." First-place winners in Fashion Design along with four other categories (Performing Arts, Visual Arts, Creative Writing and Film) will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship.

The deadlines differ with each category; noon Feb. 11 is the fashion design competition. High school seniors may enter as many scholarship competitions as they like, but may only win one.

For information on the organization's scholarship competition, visit theafoundation.org/scholarships.

Send fashion-related news releases and candidates for "Spotlight On ... " (Q-and-As with independent, Arkansas makers and/or retailers of fashion/beauty/grooming products) to:

hwilliams@adgnewsroom.com

State Sen. Joyce Elliott delivers the graduation speech. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

A little girl’s ballgown is among the collection of graduating designer Reymon Linares. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

A chic dress and long coat displays the talents of graduate Charli Sotomora. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

A white dress with pink ruffle accent is among graduating designer Beth Hollar’s creations. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

Graduating designer Brennon Taylor (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

Graduating designer Emma Ferren’s ensemble features a full circular blue-and white skirt and white bustier. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

Graduating designer Elise Gibson’s green tuxedo pantsuit highlights the runway. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

Graduating designer Emma Ferren (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

A young model shows a suit by graduating designer Emma Ferren. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

A black satin dress by graduating designer Elise Gibson takes the catwalk. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

Graduating designer Brennon Taylor’s burgundy and black ensemble (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)

A striped overskirt marks this evening outfit by graduating designer Beth Hollar. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)