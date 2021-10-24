Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Diane Pride, 2000 Reagan Cove, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
Doran David and Stephanie Lorene Dungey, 9013 Severn Landing, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
ALMA Julie Elizabeth Smith, 1810 B Ingalls Lane, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
BARLING John C. Schuch, 1513 M Circle, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Leslie Harris, 19 Riverview Road, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
Shane and Angela Frazier, 30 Cedar Drive, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
BAUXITE Edwin Michael Hollingsworth, 562 Wisteria Drive, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA John Kent and Robin Leigh Allred, 6 Oak Knoll Ln, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kyle Joseph Shaw, 67 Kensington St., Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
BENTON Eddie and Edies Matlock, 1200 Fern Creek Drive, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 7.
Eddy Blake, 1604 Sharon Road, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
Glen Moore, 924 W. Ashley, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jennifer D. Braley, 3504 Stockton Drive, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13. 4:21-bk-12750
BENTONVILLE Seth Barton and Andrea Nicole Tate, 4102 SW Chasestone Ave. Unit No. 2, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Chad A. Hatman, 3122 Sharon Court, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Edward L. and Lisa Mae Johnson, 2695 S. Second St., Apt. H112, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nabil Ahmad and Betty Ann Awwad, 25 Lindulake Drive, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Aaron Tolleson, 179 Acklin Gap Road, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 7. 4:21-bk-12749
Erin Rascoe, 11 Laura Lane, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 7. 4:21-bk-12748
Kalondra Vaughns, 28 Morningside Drive, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tabitha Le-Shain Atwood, 719 30th Ave., Apt A, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Alvin Clarance Cassity Jr., 176 Olive St., Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
Martha Ann Grantham, 232 Pleasant Lane, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
DAMASCUS Rebecca Ann Cox, 257 Mill Bridge Road, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
EUDORA Sharniece Calvin, 258 Skylark Lane, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
FAYETTEVILLE Karen D. White, 1202 S. Scrimshaw Cove Apt. 3, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
Megan E. Rogers, 2633 E. Kantz Drive Apt. 1, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
FLIPPIN James Robert and Amber Nicole Cobb, 714 County Road 8065, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY William M. and Barbara A. Ivory, 145 Bomber St., Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Brandi and Joel Dodson, 3614 Northview Drive, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Dana Gay Patterson, 8027 Cypress Ave., Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Deborah A. Walker, 5100 S. Zero St. No. 901, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mary Lou Lavalliere, 5309 Blackburn Ave., Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
Melisa Angela Ivey, 6301 Old Greenwood Road, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
GARFIELD Terry James Ingalls, 18577 Beaver Hollow Road, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
GENTRY Roger L. and Balinda Kay Stricker, P.O. Box 743, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 11.
GREENWOOD Marie Kathleen Helgeson, 91 Grand View Drive, Oct. 16, 2021, Chapter 13.
HAMPTON Astran Schinell Williams, P.O. Box 954, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
HARRELL Russell Edward Hopper, P.O. Box 166, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Harvey R. and Sandra K. Adcock, 440 Adcock Drive, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
HERMITAGE Adrianna Nicole Sloan, 2770 Arkansas 160 E., Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Debra A. McClenton, 200 Lakeland Drive, Apt C5, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Marvin D. Williams Jr., 262 Brazil Road, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOXIE Joshua Douglas and Erica Rae Nelson, 2506. S. E. Third St., Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Abdullah Deshon Rasul-Llah, 1515 Phillip Drive, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Christine R. Kiesling, 3713 W. Republican Road, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jonathan D. Hart, 1503 Johnson St., Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Odoardo and Maria Manrique, 205 Harris Road, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Taketria Lynn Davis, 603 Franklin St., Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Candace D. Crawford, 1930 Edgewood St., Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
Toniesha Turner, 717 Meredith Drive, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
Wilma F. Grissom, 6711 Southwest Drive, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Alfred Boyd, 7515 Geyer Springs Road No. 9C, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Amanda S. Odom, 3202 Longcoy St., Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
Andre Smith, 1817 Washington St., Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Bobby W. Brimley, 5001 W. 65th St., Apt A119, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
Bruce Charles, 9101 Reservoir Court, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Clark Baker, 14315 E. Front St., Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Erin N. Weast, 3 Valley Forge Drive, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
James B. Lemay, 2420 Riverfront Drive No. 1405, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 7.
Johnathan and Tabitha Lewis, 3401 Fair Park Blvd. Apt. H104, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kendeidra Harris, 1801 Sanford Drive, Apt. 4, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 7.
Lamar Haywood, 2020 Hinson Loop Road Apt. 738, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Mae Glover, 2900 Bermuda Lane, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Norbert Johnson, 5308 Dreher Lane, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Paul A. Jackson, P.O. Box 26773, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Pierre McAdory, 10918 Beverly Hills Drive, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
LONOKE Antoinette M. Kelley, 428 E. Fourth St., Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
David Hodges Sr., 1036 Lingo Road, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
LUXORA Celeta Michelle Cagle, 806 U.S. 61 North, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Brashuna R. Young, 7821 Pat Lane, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Karen Roper, 14219 Krestview Drive, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 7.
Roy D Anderson, 11507 Legion Hut Road, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Ja'Missa Johnson, 729 E. Union, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
MALVERN Annette Johnson, 1109 E. Sullenberger Ave., Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
MENA Christopher and Christina Conatser, 1463 U.S. 270, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Candace L. and Martin E. Kellem, 64 County Road 988, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW John David and Ginger Ann Massey Sr., 285 Dog Young Road, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Johnny Prescott, 1411 Holly St., Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Bejamin L. Woodruff Sr., 5 Sawyer Court, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
Dajah S. Taylor, 5061 Velvet Ridge, Apt. 21, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
Donald Green, 12049 Paul Eells Drive Apt. 101, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kiara Terry, 2600 John Ashley Drive Apt F210, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
Linda C. Giles, 7618 McAurthur Drive, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
Roman L. Williams, 614 Pollock St., Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sondra Coleman and Stanley Louis Wordlaw, 5006 Rixie Road, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
OSCEOLA Albert Love Jr. and Earlene Pope, 129 Ken Drive, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
PANGBURN Juanita M. Ogden, P.O. Box 223, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
PARAGOULD Carolyn Kay Henson, 1204 Robinwood Drive, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jeri Elizabeth Higdon, 827 N. 10th Ave., Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 7.
Lois Annette and James Leon Minick Jr., 305 Allyson Drive, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Cleatrice Bess, 3209 Orchid Drive, Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 13.
Eddie Lee Hall, 519 Greenbrier Drive, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kimberly K. Rouse, 1705 E. Fifth Ave., Oct. 19, 2021, Chapter 7.
Pamela Sue Woods, 8010 Middle Warren Road, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sammie and Elizabeth Botly Smith Jr., 506 Green Meadow, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
Unita Natasha Reeves, 511 W. 20th Ave., Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Roquie Hernandez, 13094 El Montano Circle, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 7.
ROSE BUD Sara R. Echlin, 323 County Line Road, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Tricia Carol Persons, 167 Geri Lane, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
SHERWOOD Joshua J. Cleveland, 8760 Thomas St. Apt. 2, Oct. 15, 2021, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Janet Susan Henderson, 1861 Olympic Loop No. 105, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Jimmy and Kimila Hall, 1509 S. Rose St., Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Rosalyne Stuart, 4904 Markwood, Oct. 20, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sharon Denice Rose, 3311 Cherry St., Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
VAN BUREN Allison Marie Dunning, 1712 Elm, Oct. 16, 2021, Chapter 13.
Glendy Suleybi Chavarria, 3915 Peaceful Valley Circle, Oct. 14, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ronald A. and Kelley D. Vail Jr., 2507 Dava St., Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 13.
VENDOR Hope Greenhaw, HC 72 Box 11A, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Michael Adams, 1403 Hickory Circle, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.
WYNNE Frank and Eva Breland, 3208 U.S. 64 East, Oct. 18, 2021, Chapter 7.