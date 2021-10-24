Benton's fortitude on display

While it still hasn't found a way to crack the armor of one long-time rival, Benton is starting to feel better about itself whenever they line up against another.

The Panthers pulled off a dramatic 41-40 come-from-behind victory Friday night over Greenwood in a game that essentially guaranteed Benton either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed from the 6A-West Conference when the state playoffs begin next month.

And the manner in which the Panthers won may have been more stunning than anything.

Benton (7-1, 5-0), ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, had lost six of the past seven meetings with Greenwood but did beat the Bulldogs the last time the teams played at Panther Stadium in 2019. Still, Benton's odds of winning were fashionably low in the fourth quarter when it trailed 40-28 with less than six minutes left.

Spotting the Bulldogs a double-digit lead late is never ideal for any team, let alone one that hasn't had much success against them in the past. That recipe hasn't gone well for Benton whenever its faced a team like Bryant, which has beaten the Panthers by an average of nearly 24 points in 15 of their past 16 encounters.

But there was nothing ideal about what Benton did in those final moments against Greenwood.

"We had some adversity with the team this week with some kids being suspended," Benton Coach Brad Harris explained. "But man, we had some kids step up. You never want to trail a team like Greenwood by two touchdowns that late in the game. Our energy level. ... We brought it there at the end in that fourth quarter. It really changed the game."

Benton quarterback Stran Smith made game-changing plays as well after a rough start. The senior, who completed 14 of 21 passes, hit on his final six throws to overshadow the two interceptions that the Bulldogs turned into scores.

His 40-yard touchdown to Cam Harris cut the Bulldogs' lead to 40-34 with 5:18 showing. And it was Smith's 36-yard strike to Donovan Pearson on second and 3 that set Benton up inside the Greenwood 10 and led to Casey Johnson's go-ahead touchdown with 2:13 to go.

Benton will shift gears to Friday's game at Class 6A No. 1 Lake Hamilton, but for the time being, Harris and his team can appreciate how they were able to battle back and beat a team that's been a thorn in their sides for years.

"I told [Greenwood] Coach [Chris] Young before the game that it's two teams we really struggle with," Harris said. "It's the one with the B on the helmet, and the one with the G on the helmet. We're starting to get over the G just a little bit. We're 2-6 against them over the last eight years so they've still got us.

"But we got them [Friday]."

Putting on a show

Two of the state's top running backs gave fans at Rogers' Whitey Smith Stadium their money's worth Friday night.

Bentonville's Josh Ficklin, who went into the game as the state's fourth leading rusher with 1,090 yards, carried 27 times for 233 yards and scored 4 touchdowns for the Tigers, who held on to beat Rogers 56-49 after leading 35-14 at halftime. It was Ficklin's 52-yard scoring run with 1:13 left in the fourth that served as the go-ahead points.

Not to be outdone, Rogers tailback Josh Shepherd had a banner night himself. The senior, who entered as the No. 5 runner in Arkansas with 1,025 yards, ran 22 times for 194 yards and scored touchdowns of 1 and 70 yards. He also scored on a 14-yard pass in the second quarter.

Flying around

After being outscored 114-13 during three consecutive losses, Dollarway is starting to flash some potential.

The Cardinals won their third game in a row after spanking Smackover 50-14 at home. Dollarway (4-3, 3-2 3A-6) had also beaten Barton (24-6) and Drew Central (28-14) in the two weeks prior.

But this one was much more impressive, especially after trailing 8-6 after the first quarter.

A 22-point barrage in the second quarter allowed Dollarway to take a 30-8 lead at halftime.

A Micah Thomas fumble return for a touchdown capped a 20-point third quarter for the Cardinals. The 50 points were also the most scored by them since they put up 60 a year ago against Smackover.

Dollarway will face Class 3A No. 2 McGehee next before taking on Lake Village on the regular-season finale in a game that will have playoff seeding implications.

Winning feeling

East Poinsett County got back in the win column in a major way.

The Warriors jumped out to a 48-15 halftime lead and cruised to a 64-29 rout of Cross County. The victory was the first for East Poinsett County (1-7, 1-2 2A-3), which got 185 yards rushing and 4 total touchdowns from Dennis Gaines and 120 yards on the ground and 2 passing scores from Carter Smith.

Prior to Friday's game, East Poinsett County had won eight of the previous 11 meetings with Cross County. The Warriors were never in danger of losing the most recent matchup.

Candon Argo also scored two touchdowns for the Warriors, who can improve their postseason seeding by beating rival Marked Tree on Friday.

One step closer

Little Rock Catholic's lone victory of 2021 may have been its biggest.

The Rockets took down Little Rock Southwest 31-16 on Friday night. Preston Scott threw for 220 yards and a touchdown for Catholic, which took over sole possession of sixth place in the 7A-Central after Little Rock Central was crushed 55-12 by No. 2 Conway. The top six teams from the conference advance to the upcoming Class 7A state playoffs.

Catholic will take on Conway on Friday before finishing the season against Central.

Shutdown 'D

Osceola's got plenty of offensive firepower, but its defense is providing its burst this season.

The Seminoles held an opponent to six points or less for the fourth time after beating Walnut Ridge 50-6. Last week, Osceola (6-1, 5-0 3A-3), ranked No. 5 in Class 3A, shut out Harrisburg 53-0 after doing the same to Blytheville in a 28-0 victory on Sept. 3. The lone loss for Seminoles, who have also picked up forfeits over Corning and Palestine-Wheatley, was to Crossett 33-26 in the opener.

Hoxie (8-0, 5-0) figures to present Osceola with its toughest game in conference play this Friday. Seven of the Mustangs' victories have been by double figures. Hoxie's other victory was a forfeit by Palestine-Wheatley.