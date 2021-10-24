Best-sellers

Fiction

THE JAILHOUSE LAWYER by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. A young lawyer winds up in an Alabama jail that remains mysteriously crowded.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

THE BUTLER by Danielle Steel. The working relationship between a man and woman from different worlds develops into something new for them.

HARLEM SHUFFLE by Colson Whitehead. Ray Carney, a family man who sells furniture on 125th Street, gets a new clientele made up of vicious and unsavory characters.

APPLES NEVER FALL by Liane Moriarty. The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.

CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen. Members of a Midwestern family find themselves at a pivotal moment of moral crisis in 1971.

CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escape from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

Nonfiction

THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

PERIL by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Washington Post journalists detail the dangers and challenges during the transition to the Biden presidency.

TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award-winning actor reflects on his career, Italian-American heritage, meals and mishaps.

I'LL TAKE YOUR QUESTIONS NOW by Stephanie Grisham. The former White House press secretary and communications director recounts her time in the Trump inner circle.

VANDERBILT by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The CNN host and descendant of the Vanderbilt family charts the rise and fall of this American dynasty.

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

THE DYING CITIZEN by Victor Davis Hanson. The author of "The Case for Trump" gives his take on globalization and tribalism.

A CARNIVAL OF SNACKERY by David Sedaris. Public and private moments chronicled from the humorist's 2003-20 diaries.

THERE IS NOTHING FOR YOU HERE by Fiona Hill. The foreign policy expert traces her life from being a coal miner's daughter in northern England to her testimony in the first impeachment inquiry of former President Trump.