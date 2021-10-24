Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

East Harding Inc., 3805 W. 12th St., $907,819.

Tim Schenk, 201 N. University Ave., $306,000.

Baldwin & Shell Construction Co., 10810 Executive Center Drive, $163,500.

Flynco Inc., 5304 Asher Ave., $95,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Graham Smith Construction, 70 Hallon Court, $900,000.

Michael A Construction, 14021 Baseline Road, $350,000.

Roy Mellor, 9219 Herndon Road, $200,000.

River Valley Builders, 124 Falata Circle, $200,000.

Dumont Construction, 16310 La-Marche Drive, $153,000.

Dumont Construction, 16312 La-Marche Drive, $153,000. Dumont Construction, 16314 La-Marche Drive, $153,000.

Dumont Construction, 16316 La-Marche Drive, $153,000.

Dumont Construction, 16318 La-Marche Drive, 153,000.

Dumont Construction, 16305 Taylor Loop, $153,000.

Dumont Construction, 16301 Taylor Loop, $153,000.

Michael A Construction, 3122 Main St., $140,000.

Dogwood Homes LLC, 20 Hayfield Road, $125,000.