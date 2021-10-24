The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

North Little Rock

72113

• 10600 Maumelle Blvd., residential, Wylie Barker, 10:36 p.m. Oct. 1, property valued at $100.

72114

• 1904 N. Poplar, Apt. B, commercial, Stafford Property Management, midnight Oct. 1, property valued at $621.

• 900 W. 16th St., Apt. A3, residential, LeTonya Thomas, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3, property valued at $600.

• 720 N. Maple, Apt. A635, residential, Lane Reed, 10 p.m. Oct. 3, property valued at $150.

• 1623 W. Long 17th St., residential, Lauranetta Griffin, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $500.

• 2301 Division, A603, residential, Candace Robinson, 9:04 p.m. Oct. 5, property valued at $597.

• 111 W. Pershing, residential, Edward Burks Jr., 6:29 a.m. Oct. 7, property valued at $100.

• 703 W. 16th St., residential, Marion Mensie, 6 p.m. Oct. 7, property valued at $855.

• 700 E. Broadway, commercial, Circle K, 1:16 a.m. Oct. 8, property valued at $2,513.

• 640 Riverfront Dr., residential, Braxton Shells, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 8, property valued at $6,650.

• 1221 Vestal St., residential, Walnesha Stewart, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 9, property valued at $675.

• 300 Virginia Kelley, commercial, Kiewit Massman Construction, 6 p.m. Oct. 10, property valued at $3,742.

• 1401 W. 10th St, residential, Dazaray Lewis, 10 p.m. Oct. 11, property valued at $51.

• 2012 N. Poplar, residential, Kendra Brown, 10:20 a.m. Oct. 13, property valued at $1,500.

72116

• 4000 McCain Blvd., residential, Andrew Hubbard, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2, property valued at $5,368.

• 4325 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Christopher Roan, 5:39 p.m. Oct. 6, property valued at $452.

• 3400 Industrial Center, LC6, residential, Brittany Brown, 10:52 a.m. Oct. 11, property valued at $500.

• 1616 Crutcher, residential, Richard Givens Jr., 1 a.m. Oct. 13, property valued $550.

72117

• 3920 N. Arkansas 391, residential, Walter Waits, 9:15 a.m. Oct. 1, property valued at $1,827.

• 4209 E. McCain Blvd., commercial, Jason's Deli, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 2, property valued at $1,500.

• 524 Dorothy, residential, Patricia Luevanos De Auila, 8 a.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $500.

• 621 Mills, residential, Amanda Ferguson, 1 a.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $45.

72118

• 413 Lindenhurst, residential, Dezahn Whitmore, 10 a.m. Oct. 3, property valued at $550.

• 3614 N. Gum, residential, Alice Harper, 1 a.m. Oct. 8, property valued at $500.

• 5131 Velvet Ridge, BHA13, residential, Barbara Jones, 11 p.m. Oct. 8, property valued at $90.

• Three Sweet Rose Lane, residential, Marian Potter, 8 p.m. Oct. 10, property valued at $301.

• 1705 W. 58th St., residential, George Pree, 9 p.m. Oct. 11, property valued at $1,260.

• 3701 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Laketra Summons, 5:07 p.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $220.