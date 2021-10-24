Burks' 3 scores lead Hogs' rout of UAPB

LITTLE ROCK -- Warren High School graduate Treylon Burks took a handoff from K.J. Jefferson and turned on the proverbial after-burners.

The second drive of the game for the University of Arkansas lasted just one play – Burks' 49-yard dash for a touchdown. That was one of the junior wide receiver's three touchdowns and a small example of the Razorbacks' ability to overpower the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a 45-3 victory before an announced crowd of 42,576 Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

The game was historic because Arkansas (5-3) played an in-state opponent for the first time since 1944 and hosted a program from one of its sister campuses. While the Southeastern Conference's Razorbacks snapped a three-game losing streak, the Southwestern Athletic Conference's Golden Lions (1-6) saw their skid extend to six games.

"We didn't show up just happy to be here," UAPB Coach Doc Gamble said. "We showed up here expecting to win the football game. The guys here made some plays. We've just got to make some plays more often."

Arkansas took slightly more snaps, totaling 504 yards on 63 plays while holding UAPB to 223 yards on 59 plays. Burks caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns (18 and 39 yards) and rushed twice for 56 yards, including his early jaunt that broke the game open.

Burks has collected four receiving touchdowns in the past two weeks and has seven on the season. The 49-yard TD rush was the first of his career.

Skyler Perry took the majority of the Lions' snaps, going 7 for 18 for 107 yards with an interception. He was sacked twice.

Xzavier Vaughn completed 1 of 4 passes for 5 yards with a pick in relief.

Perry's longest completion was for 42 yards to freshman Daemon Dawkins on a drive that ended in a missed Zack Piwniczka field goal attempt from 37 yards out.

That was one sign UAPB had not gotten over its season-long struggle to score in the red zone. Myles Slusher picked off Perry in the end zone on third-and-goal from the Hogs' 3.

The Lions began both of those drives recovering a Razorback fumble.

"We've just got to execute," Gamble said, asked about UAPB's red zone struggles. "It's one thing you do it in practice, but it's not happening in the game. You have to find new ways and understand what you can do better.

"We can't throw the ball away in field of play. Throw it away out of bounds on the sideline.

Game day atmosphere is different from practice."

It also didn't help UAPB that Arkansas' Nathan Parodi returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown with 6:50 left before halftime.

Gamble said the stage was not too big for the Lions, who didn't seem fazed by the sea of red in Arkansas' first Little Rock game in two years. UAPB's crowd, most of whom occupied front rows in the southeast corner of the 54,120-seat stadium, adhered to a Twitter call for a "blackout."

"Playing in the SWAC, we've played in some good venues," Gamble said. "The stage wasn't too big. It was about us."

The previous season-high attendance at a UAPB game was 12,341 at Alabama State University on Oct. 9. Last week's homecoming game against Southern University drew 11,964.

The teams agreed to two 12-minute quarters for the second half, which UAPB won after Piwniczka sent a 32-yard field goal through the uprights with 6:34 left in the game.

NOT ALL NEGATIVE

Gamble found some positives to take away from the lopsided defeat, in which the Lions trailed 45-0.

"The character of our football team; there's never any quit with us," he said. "The defense, coming in after the second half, we didn't come into the locker room down. Coach [and defensive coordinator Jonathan] Bradley gave them a spirited speech at halftime. It probably wasn't needed, but it was great at the time and it showed the second half. It showed we have talent and great football players. A ton of guys usually contributing for us with injuries were on the sideline."

Among the missing Lions, wideout Tyrin Ralph missed his fourth straight game after undergoing emergency oral surgery.

DEFENSIVE CHALLENGES

The Lions played "a lot more stingy" on defense in the second half, after giving up the four passing touchdowns by Jefferson. Even after trailing 14-0, they made some stops in Arkansas' passing attack, with cornerback Nathan Seward earning two of the Lions' four pass breakups.

"We were using those as momentum and stuff like that," said Seward, a junior transfer from the University of Minnesota. "... We're definitely going to use this as momentum booster for our next game in conference. We're going to use this to bounce back."

K.J. Jefferson completed 10 of 17 passes for 194 yards and four touchdowns, with Blake Kern and Ketron Jackson Jr. on the receiving end of the other scores.

Then again, UAPB's defense ran into more issues in stopping the run.

The Razorbacks ran for 291 yards Saturday, led by Dominique Johnson's 91 on six carries. A week earlier, Southern ran for 304 on UAPB.

ARKANSAS TRAVELER

Kierre Crossley rushed 13 times for 39 yards to lead UAPB's ground game.

Crossley transferred to UAPB after graduating from the University of Central Arkansas, taking on his old team Sept. 18. Taking on the state flagship university's team in between those campuses carried extra meaning to the native Texan.

"It was a very big deal for me, being in Arkansas the last four to five years," Crossley said. "You hear a lot about them, whether you're in Conway or Pine Bluff."

The Lions lined up against a "very disciplined" Hog defense, Crossley said, although UAPB held the ball for 36 minutes, 18 seconds, compared to Arkansas' 23:42.

"They're way bigger than we normally play in size," Crossley said. "We just tried to adjust with the game."

THE GAME BALL GOES TO ...

Burks, the former Lumberjack who now has 14 career receiving touchdowns.

NEXT UP ...

UAPB returns to SWAC play to take on Texas Southern University next Saturday in Houston. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. and the game will air on AT&T SportsNet.

Arkansas will host Mississippi State in Fayetteville.

The game time and network for that game is yet to be announced.

Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, from Warren, gets a block from receiver Warren Thompson against UAPB cornerback Andre Fuller on a 49-yard touchdown carry in the first quarter Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas safety Joe Foucha defenses a pass intended for UAPB receiver Josh Wilkes in the first quarter Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Basketball great Juliet Jackson and football standout Carl Kidd were honored among former University of Arkansas captains from the Pine Bluff area during a break in the first quarter Saturday in Little Rock. Jackson was an all-America basketball and track standout at Pine Bluff High School. Kidd was a state champion tailback and track athlete at Dollarway High School. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson drops back for a pass against UAPB on Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas wide receiver Blake Kern runs after the catch for a first down as UAPB nickelback Paul Reeves defends Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas receiver Blake Kern secures an 18-yard touchdown catch less than 2 minutes into the game past UAPB nickelback Marcus Askew on Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas linebacker Bumper Pool brings down UAPB running back Kierre Crossley after the handoff by quarterback Skyler Perry in the first quarter Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

This banner confirms Simmons Bank's plans for naming rights to the field at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday. Simmons on Friday it was in negotiations to secure naming rights after announcing plans to obtain such rights to the Liberty Bowl Stadium in Memphis. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas running back Trelon Smith powers through a pack of UAPB tacklers on Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas linebacker Hayden Henry brings down UAPB running back Kierre Crossley on a first-quarter carry Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

UAPB receiver Daemon Dawkins brings down a big first-quarter catch against Arkansas safety Myles Slusher on Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

UAPB quarterback Skyler Perry drops back for a pass with blocking from Eric Jones III (66) and other offensive linemen against defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols (93) and Arkansas in the first quarter Saturday in Little Rock. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)