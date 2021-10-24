Calendar 10-24-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Eighth Avenue Church observes 123rd anniversary

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., will observe its 123rd church anniversary at noon Sunday. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Stephen King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

New Community Church plans event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its Kingdom Building program Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. The speaker will be Sam Gibson, a deacon at New Community church.

Barraque Street Church sets women's day

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will host its annual women's day observance at 11 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker will be Lakita Porter of Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church at Little Rock. Christian Women Empowering Millenniums with the Word of God will be addressed.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 24

Auditions set for Charlie Brown Christmas and Seussified Christmas Carol

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host auditions for A Charlie Brown Christmas and A Seussified Christmas Carol on Oct. 24-26. Auditions are open to ages 10 and older. Performers must be available for showtimes on 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 11, 17, and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, 2021. Script selections will be available at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at the main ASC facility, 701 S. Main St. To request a selection before auditions, email Theatre Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Monday, Oct. 25

NARFE to meet

The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Chapter 287, will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Shelly Henderson, a representative from Blue Cross and Blue Shield will discuss the upcoming 2022 health insurance changes. Other healthcare information will also be provided, according to a news release.

McGehee School Board to meet

The McGehee School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the middle school library at McGehee. The agenda includes a public hearing on the facilities master plan, financial statement, Surveillance Cameras Bids for Contact Tracing and covid-19 update, according to a news release.

Extension clubs plan centerpiece craft class

Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs will host craft classes to teach people to make fall centerpieces, according to a news release. Classes will be held at local library branches and registration is $1. The next session is at Redfield Library, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. Participants may register by calling the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service at (870) 534-1033.

A&P plans finance meeting

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission's Finance Committee will meet at noon Oct. 25 at the offices of the A&P Commission at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. Details: A&P Commission, (870) 534-2121.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 25

Salvation Army holds registration for holiday assistance

The Pine Bluff Corps of the Salvation Army will conduct family registration for its annual Christmas/Angel Tree Drive on Oct. 25-27 at the Salvation Army Corps Community Center Gymnasium, 501 E. 12th Ave. Registration will be held from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1:15-3:15 p.m. each day, according to a news release. Registration days are scheduled by last names, alphabetically: A-H – Oct. 25; I-Q – Oct. 26; R-Z – Oct. 27. Only children 12 years old and younger are eligible for this program. A birth certificate is required for each child that is registered, along with clothing and shoe sizes, according to a Salvation Army spokesman. Only the head of household or designee with written approval will be allowed to register. No children will be allowed at the registration, the spokesman said. Proof of identification, proof of income and proof of residence are required. Masks are required. Social distancing and the Arkansas Department of Health directives will be followed. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

The Links Go Pink

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to observe breast cancer awareness with them, especially on Tuesday when they will wear pink during the day and at their virtual meeting that evening. Pine Bluff residents are also encouraged to have mammograms and conduct breast self-exams regularly.

Division of Rural Services accepting education grant forms

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission's Division of Rural Services has more than $769,000 to give to Arkansas schools and educators for conservation education programs in the 2021-22 school year, thanks to fines from wildlife violations. The deadline to apply is Oct. 26. Any school or conservation district in Arkansas may apply for these grants, according to the Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Newsletter. Details: visit www.agfc.com/conservationgrants.

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting will be held by conference call at noon Oct. 26, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Through Tuesday, Oct. 26

Domestic abuse topic of virtual sessions

Community organizations will sponsor a virtual series about domestic abuse, according to Melrita Johnson, a licensed social worker, ACES Inc. national grand president/organizer and founder of REFORM Inc. October is Domestic Abuse/Intimate Partner Violence Awareness Month. The theme is "Sorry Not Sorry: Asking for a Myself and a Friend." The sessions will be held by Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26. Presenters will be licensed clinicians. Registration is required. Zoom meetings can be found at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85200780406?pwd=WGh3ay8xdytyYTNEOTVtYmJ2WTVBQT09. Use Meeting ID: 852 0078 0406 and Passcode: 271955. Details: Melrita M. Johnson at info@acessocialworkinc.org or www.acessocialworkinc.org and Facebook and Instagram pages.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

A&P plans meeting

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will will at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes reports, A&P business audits, and 2022 grant funding, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, Oct. 27

Pine Bluff Library events set

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System recently announced programs for October. Events at the main library, 600 S. Main St., include: Tweens and Teens (Ages: 11-17) -- Dates: Tuesdays, Oct. 12, 19 and 26; Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 -- Candy Olympics -- Who is up for the challenge? Are you agile? Fast? Steady hands? Let's find out with some Candy Olympics. Oct. 26 – Lego Night -- Are you up for the challenge? Can you handle the pressure? Find out on Lego Night for Tweens and Teens. Toddler Sensory Play (Ages: 1-3) -- Dates: Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Time: 10:30-11 a.m. Interactive free play with games, blocks and crafts. Homeschooler's Corner (Ages: 0-18) -- Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays; Time: 2-3 p.m. A chance for parents or caregivers to bring their children for a quiet study time, or to socialize with other parents and caregivers. Afterschool (Ages: 5-10) -- Dates: Wednesdays, Oct. 13, 20 and 27; Time: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 -- Crafts: Monster-Themed Air-Dry Clay Planter. Create unique, goofy, funny, scary, one-of-a-kind monster faces using clay wrapped around a planter. Oct. 20 -- Fall Scavenger Hunt. Search for fall-themed items. Find all the items on the page and receive a fun prize. Oct. 27 -- STEAM Zombie Dolls Workshop. Love zombies? This is your chance to create the scariest, funniest, goofiest zombie you can imagine. Prizes will be given out for the best in each category. Adults -- Bingo -- Dates: Mondays, Oct. 18 and 25; Time: 1-2 p.m. Come down and play a few rounds of Bingo and see what kind of prizes you could win. Adult Crafts -- Dates: Mondays and Fridays; Time: 2-3 p.m. Crafts with adults two times a week. Details: www.pineblufflibrary.org or (870) 534-4802.

DRA accepting workforce grant applications

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application cycle for the 2021 Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP). The program invests federal resources across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions particularly hard hit by industrial downsizing, business closures, and job losses as a result of the public health and economic crises, according to a news release. To submit a grant application, visit the Delta Workforce Grant Program portal at https://workforce.dra.gov. All applications must be submitted in the portal by Oct. 27.

Thursday, Oct. 28

VA virtual claims clinic set

Little Rock VA Regional Office holds its next virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 28. To reserve a timeslot to speak one-on-one with a VA benefits representative, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 by Oct. 27 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to a news release. Veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist them with specific questions regarding VA benefits claims. VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. For more details about VA's benefits, visit http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Chamber to host farmers appreciation fish fry

The 2021 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year is the Draper Family of S&L Farms. The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor the family during the 69th annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set for 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hestand Stadium at Pine Bluff. This year's event will be drive-thru due to current covid-19 conditions, according to the Chamber newsletter. King Kat will provide catfish or chicken strips with all the fixins. Tickets are $20 each. Sponsorships are $400. For details or to volunteer to serve food, contact Jennifer Kline, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or (870) 535-0110.

Delta Sigma Theta webinar to address census data

The social action committee of the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will host a webinar on Zoom entitled "The Nuts and Bolts of Gerrymandering and Redistricting," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. The purpose is to inform residents of the 2020 data and the impact it has on all facets of the community's wellbeing. The presenter will be Deborah Pitchford, data dissemination specialist with the Custom Liaison and Marketing Services Office/Data Dissemination Training Branch of the U.S. Census Bureau, according to a news release. Pritchford will focus on 2020 Decennial population numbers. Details are available at Data.census.gov. The public is invited to attend via Zoom with webinar ID: 827 0999 3629 and passcode: 483888. Nicolette Laurent is the chapter president.

'Common Ground' speaker to address Political Animals

The Southeast Arkansas Political Animals Club will meet at noon Oct. 28 at the Monticello Western Sizzlin. State Sen. Jim Hendren (I-Gravette) will be the featured speaker. He will discuss Common Ground Arkansas -- a newly formed political coalition that has garnered statewide and national attention, according to a news release. Those planning to attend the meeting should RSVP by emailing John Davis at searkpoliticalanimals@gmail.com.

Corn and cotton virtual field day set

Corn and cotton are the topics for the next virtual field day presented by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, researchers and extension specialists will offer results on the latest corn and cotton studies, including weed control, fertilizer use and soil fertility, variety choices, and yield monitoring. The online field day is free, but registration is required. Register online at https://aaes.uada.edu/corn-cotton-field-day until Oct. 28, according to a news release.

Beginning Thursday, Oct. 28

ASC opens exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster," a portrait exhibition that opens Oct. 28 with a reception from 5-7 p.m. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Drew County NAACP sets domestic violence awareness, college aid prep, gala

Drew County Branch NAACP 6042 slate October events including: Oct. 28, College Financial Prep -- A College Financial Prep Night will be held at the Monticello Branch Library; 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Freedom Fund Virtual Gala -- The 2021 Freedom Fund Virtual Gala will be held via Zoom and Facebook Live. The guest speaker is Bessie Lancelin, co-interim president and CEO and director of clinical services of the Southeast Arkansas Behavioral Healthcare Inc. of Pine Bluff. The community is asked to make a $30 contribution online at www.dcnaacp6042.org/freedomfund or contact Peggy Orr at (870) 224-2416. Details: NAACP President Clarissa Pace, clpace@sbcglobal.net.

Friday, Oct. 29

Boys and Girls Club reschedules golf tourney

The third annual 4-man scramble golf tournament for the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County has been rescheduled for Oct. 29 at Harbor Oaks golf course. Registration will start at 8 a.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 15 and the fee is $400 per team. The event is held in observance of the club's 75th anniversary. Details: Boys and Girls Club, (870) 850-7500, ext. 102, or info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or www.boysgirlsclubjc.com.

Covid-19 booster shot clinics set

Pfizer covid-19 booster shots will be given at Pine Bluff during community clinics sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health's Office of Health Equity, according to a news release. The clinics are for those who have had the Pfizer shot six months ago and for those who need their first shot. The next event will be held Friday, Oct. 29 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center from 9 a.m.-noon. To schedule an appointment, call (501) 246-0127. Walk-in appointments are also available. For details or the state list of clinics, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.

Beginning Friday, Oct. 29

ASC to perform 'You Have the Right to Remain Dead'

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "You Have the Right to Remain Dead," an audience participation murder mystery comedy. Martin Carty will direct the production at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30, and 2 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be a costume contest with prizes at the Friday and Saturday night performances. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

PBHS class of 1971 hosts events

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of their graduation, the Pine Bluff High School Class of 1971 will hold a virtual celebration and scholarship fundraiser. Zebra Zoom, a virtual gathering, will be held Oct. 29. Any 1971 PBHS graduate who hasn't provided their information may contact the committee to receive the link to the Zebra Zoom. Details: Facebook at Pine Bluff High School Class of 1971 and on Dropbox. Also, the Class of '71 has established the PBHS Class of 1971 Zebra Fund to endow a scholarship. The scholarship will be managed by Arkansas Community Foundation. Checks should be payable to "PBHS Class of 1971 Zebra Fund" and mailed to: Arkansas Community Foundation, 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, AR 72202. Online donations can be made by visiting ARCF.ORG/PBHS71 and following the prompts. Jeff Smith is the Zebra Fund advisor.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Community yard sale set

Saracen Landing will host a community wide yard sale from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 30. Participants can hold their own pop-up shop at the event, according to a news release. People will be selling antiques, paintings, office furniture, housewares, clothe4s and other items. For vendor and food registration, call Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department at (870) 536-0920 or (870) 536-0925.

Unity in the Community set

Unity Christian Fellowship Church, 2712 S. Bay St., will present Unity in the Community from 1-5 p.m. Oct. 30. The community is invited to attend, eat, fellowship and explore, according to a news release. Vendors are also welcome. Details: Rev. Alexander Price, (870) 592-9136 or Shanara D. Armstrong, (501) 413-6759.

St. John plans trunk or treat

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host a drive-thru trunk or treat event for the children of Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, on the church's parking lot. Hot dogs, candy and treat bags will be provided. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their vehicle trunks. Masks are required, according to a news release.

Mt. Nebo slates Breast Cancer event

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church will host the seventh annual Breast Cancer Event Oct. 30. The community is invited to attend via Zoom from 9-11 a.m. to raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event is presented in memory of Billie Jean "BJ" Jackson. This event is free, however; donations for the Susan G. Komen Foundation are welcomed through Oct. 30. Checks or money orders should be payable to "Mt. Nebo." To pay by credit or debit card, visit PayPal (@mtnebobreastcancerbj). Completed forms and donations may be mailed to: Mt. Nebo, P.O. Box 2252, Pine Bluff, AR 71613. Details: www.mtnebobreastcancerbj.org or (870) 536-6827.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 30

CrEATe Lab with Faith Anaya set at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' nutritious cooking series CrEATe Lab will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, Nov. 13, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4. The program is open to ages 10-17, with a maximum of 10 students. The cost is $35 for all sessions with partial scholarships available. To register, visit asc701.org/create-lab or call ASC at 870-536-3375. ASC continuing its partnership with Faith Anaya and her Kids Cook! team. The fall series is sponsored by Saracen Casino Resort. The series will include a session with a registered dietitian on Nov. 6, and a Saracen chef demonstration on Dec. 4.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Neighbor to Neighbor takes orders for pie fundraiser

Neighbor to Neighbor is having its second annual Fall Fried Pie Fundraiser on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. Pies may be purchased either frozen or fried. Homemade pies are made by Flywheel Pies at Prescott, a nonprofit organization that provides jobs for people with disabilities. Pies must be ordered two weeks in advance. So, all orders must be turned in to Neighbor to Neighbor with payment by Oct. 31, according to a news release. Participants may visit the Facebook page at Neighbor to Neighbor Jefferson County for order forms or contact the office at (870) 534-2883.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

CASA announces October auction

CASA Women's Shelter at Pine Bluff continues its monthly Great Escape Auction. The fundraiser helps domestic violence victims, who are assisted by CASA, to escape their abusive partners, according to a news release. Many donations have been received and new customers have visited The Purple Purse, 1514 State St., a nonprofit repurposed goods store that is part of CASA. CASA has announced items for its October auction. To bid on auction items visit https://www.32auctions.com/casaoctober. To donate items or for more detsails, call CASA Women's Shelter, (870) 535-2955 or email casawspb@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Nov. 6

UAPB Art Exhibition featuring Amanei Johnson open

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's art department has opened a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main's loft gallery at 623 S. Main St. Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, Nov. 7

Walk Across Arkansas underway

The fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas, a team-based event, runs from Sept. 13-Nov. 7 and uses friendly competition among teams to motivate exercise. There's no cost to register at https://walk.uada.edu/walk/. The public health initiative is open to all who want to get into the habit of exercise or renew a commitment to fitness. The event isn't limited to walking, according to a news release.

Through Friday, Nov. 12

Arthritis Foundation hosts walking event

The Arthritis Foundation will host Walk With Ease at the Jefferson Regional Walking Track, 1301 W. 40th Ave., to be held at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday through Nov. 12. Registration is required, according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed. These include health screenings, face masks and social distancing. To register or for details call (870) 879-1440 or contact ndbates@uams.edu.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 12

Buck Fever Festival set at Banks

The city of Banks will host the 35th annual Buck Fever Festival Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, according to a news release. At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12, the event will begin with pageants for children under age four. Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. vendors will sell a variety of items. Also, the Big Buck Contest features a $250 prize for the biggest buck deer. The big buck and big doe contests will continue until Saturday evening. The parade begins at noon. The headlining band is Tilluride, a country band with rock roots from Texas, which will play at 8 p.m. Nov. 13 on the main stage. Details: Buck Fever Festival on Facebook.

SEA concert group begins performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events, according to a news release. Several events will be held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. Programs include: Pirates of Penzance Musical Review -- on Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the fine arts center. Christmas Around the World -- Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. by the West Edge String Quartet at the center. Tuba Skinny -- on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the center. The Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. For tickets and details, visit: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

'Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On' set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On," the center's biennial variety show fundraiser, according to a news release. Proceeds benefit the center's youth theater programming. Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building. Details: asc701.org.

Friday, Nov. 19

Deadline set for Stepps scholarship applications

The Sharon D. Stepps Memorial Scholarship is now available for qualifying high school seniors. The deadline to apply is Nov. 19, according to a news release. An applicant must have a grade point average of at least 3.0, be a permanent resident of Arkansas, be a graduating high school senior with a commitment to attend a two- or four-year accredited historically black college or university in 2022 and demonstrate school/community leadership. The Stepps scholarship was created to honor the memory of Dr. Kristopher Stepps' sister.

Through Tuesday, Nov. 23

Kennel Club to hold classes

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class for eight-weeks. The class began Oct. 5 at Hestand Stadium. The class will be held from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. The cost is $65 and registration will be held at the door, according to spokesman John Segars. Details: (870) 879-3384.

Through Monday, Jan. 24

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Chamber newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was set for Aug. 19. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Underway

Express Rx to provide covid-19 monoclonal antibody

Express Rx pharmacy is offering covid-19 monoclonal antibody by injection. The four-dose treatment is designed to prevent or mitigate the effects of the virus and to protect against severe illness and hospitalization, according to a news release. Arkansans should contact their healthcare provider for a prescription before scheduling a free appointment, according to the release. Express Rx of Pine Bluff is located at 3006 W. 28th Ave. For other locations or details, visit expressrx.net.

JRMC offers vaccines at local agencies

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will provide covid-19 vaccines to businesses or organizations with 10 or more people. Call JRMC and a nurse will come to the site and administer the vaccine, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. For details or to schedule a covid-19 vaccine clinic, agencies may call (870) 541-8621.

Vaccines available at Comprehensive Care

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) is offering free covid-19 vaccinations at all of its locations. Walk-ins are welcome, however people may call for an appointment at these sites: Pine Bluff -- JCCSI's Pine Bluff Medical & Dental Clinic; 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380; Altheimer -- 309 S. Edine St.; (870) 766-8411; Redfield -- 823 River Road; (501) 397-2263; North Little Rock -- 2525 N. Willow St., Suite 1; (501) 812-0225; College Station -- 4206 Frazier Pike, Little Rock; (501) 490-2440; Little Rock -- 1100 N. University, Suite 125; (501) 663-0055; Open Hands (Healthcare for the Homeless) -- 3000 Springer Blvd, Suite – B , Little Rock; (501) 244-2121.

Health departments offering covid-19 shots statewide

The Arkansas Department of Health is offering the covid-19 vaccine at local health units across the state, according to a news release. To set appointments, people may call their nearest health department office or the statewide vaccine call-line at (800) 985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Details: healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 vaccines available locally

Coronavirus vaccinations are available through various sites. Doctor's Orders Pharmacy's covid-19 vaccine clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointments are necessary. Call (870) 218-1718 or email dopcovidvaccine@gmail.com. Jefferson Regional Medical Center is offering the vaccine. Visit the website www.jrmc.org/covid-19-vaccination-waiting-list/ Walmart and other pharmacies and health care providers are giving the vaccine. For more details, visit the Arkansas Department of Health website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan.

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available at the Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; and Arkansas Department of Health's website -- https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested. Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.