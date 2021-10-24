Carin Schoppmeyer: Arts One announces, Jones Center busy

Jones Center supporters gathered for the 15th annual Golf Event on Oct. 4 at the Springdale Country Club. Proceeds from the benefit golf tournament will help support youth programs at the center in Springdale. Shawn Townzen of Walmart served as the benefit's chairman.

The Jones Center will see a number of special events in the coming weeks.

The nonprofit organization will commemorate Bernice Jones' birthday week with free or low-cost events each day beginning Monday and continuing through Saturday. Festivities to mark the founder's birthday are set to include a Spooky Skate at the Ice Rink, Bike Park Mania at Runway Bike Park, and a Family Movie Marathon. More information is available at thejonescenter.net/bernices-birthday-bash.

The center's signature fundraiser, A Big Night with Big Plans, is set for Nov. 5 but is sold-out. Guests are promised a "sneak peek at our new campus master plan."

"The Jones Center is in Phase II of the Design Excellence Grant as we work to re-imagine the 52-acre campus and better connect it to the downtown Springdale Revitalization Project and the spine of the Razorback Greenway trails system," Kelly Kemp-McLintock, Jones Center chief advancement officer, tells me.

The public is invited to a campus walk-through from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at the center. There will be food and live music, and guests will have the opportunity to meet the project's expanded design team.

Those gathering for golf included Jason Nichol, Corey Bender, Mike Samson, Joy and Lamar Drummonds, Wanda and Phillip Sanders, Jordan Barron, Justin Akers, Josh O'Neal, John Lee, Chad Sadler, Bill Brothers, Mike Price, Brian Hogate, Kelli Gimmell and Tina Hodne.

Arts One Presents (previously Arts Center of the Ozarks) celebrated its new identity with a public launch event Oct. 7 at Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale.

The afternoon included live music by Rozenbridge, previews of upcoming productions and an art project inviting community members to paint an image on large wooden cutouts of the AOP logo.

Vocalists performed a song from "Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812," the group's winter musical planned for February, and from the summer musical, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," announced for July/August. The spring play in April/May will be "Teen Dad."

Next up is the "Dia de Muertos: A Cultural Interpretation of the Times" exhibition, hosted in partnership by Arts One Presents, Latin Arts Organization of Arkansas, and the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. This cultural exhibition will open Nov. 6 and run through Dec. 4.

The new organization's mission statement is: "Arts One Presents empowers artists, enriches business, and engages community through accessible and inclusive visual and performing arts experiences."

Shawn Townzen, The Golf Event chairman (from left); Corey Bender, Jones Center Development Council member; Jason Nichol, Development Council chairman; and Kelly Kemp-McLintock, chief advancement officer, The Jones Center welcome golfers to the Oct. 4 outing at Springdale Country Club. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Ace Rouse and Michelle Dearing help support Arts One Presents at the nonprofit organization's kickoff celebration Oct. 7. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Nora Jones (left) and Mazzy Warden paint on the Arts One Presents community art project that was part of the nonprofit organization's kickoff celebration Oct. 7 at Walter Turnbow Park in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

John Lee (from left), Mike Swanson and Jason Nichol participate in The Golf Event on Oct. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Phillip and Wanda Sanders (from left) and Joy and Lamar Drummonds help support The Jones Center at the annual golf outing Oct. 4. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Zach Jones (left) and Amoz Orr work on the Arts One Presents community art project. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Josh O'Neal (from left), Jordan Barron and Justin Akers gather at The Golf Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Andi Jones (from left), Kelli Gimmell and Tina Hodne help out at The Jones Center Golf Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)