Cyclones' defense passes late test

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State is back in its familiar October form and right in the thick of the Big 12 race again.

Brock Purdy threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns, the defense stopped Oklahoma State inches short on a fourth-and-2 late in the game, and the Cyclones beat the No. 8 Cowboys 24-21 on Saturday.

"I'm just so happy for our team," Purdy said. "It just felt good to finish it the right way."

The Cyclones (5-2, 3-1) won their third in a row to improve to 16-2 in October since 2017, and they won their ninth Big 12 home game in a row, the longest streak of its kind in the league.

Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) saw its eight-game win streak end, and it lost in Ames for the first time since 2011.

Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Baylor are bunched in a three-way tie for second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma (8-0, 5-0).

It was the seventh consecutive Oklahoma State-Iowa State game decided by seven points or less.

"It was a really hard-fought game," Cowboys Coach Mike Gundy said. "When two football teams go against each other, you're going to exchange blows."

Iowa State's defense stopped Oklahoma State twice in the final five minutes.

Will McDonald made back-to-back sacks to snuff the Cowboys' series that followed Breece Hall's 4-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 5:29 left.

Oklahoma State's final possession reached the Iowa State 45. On fourth-and-2, Spencer Sanders passed to Brennan Presley, but Isheem Young and Kym-Mani King combined to keep Presley inches short with 1:09 left.

The spot of the ball stood after a video review.

"The character of this game is what we've talked about," Cyclones Coach Matt Campbell said. "It's not always going to be pretty. It's not always going to be easy."

Purdy kneeled twice in victory formation, and fans stormed the field at Jack Trice Stadium as the clock ran out to celebrate Iowa State's first win over a top-10 opponent since 2018.

"It was super fun," Cyclone receiver Xavier Hutchinson said of the postgame scene. "It wasn't necessarily why you play the game, but it was (one of) the pros to playing the game."

Purdy completed 27 of 33 passes, and Hutchinson had a career-best 12 catches for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Sanders went 15 for 24 passing for Oklahoma State, finishing with 225 yards and 3 touchdowns.

NO. 3 OKLAHOMA 35,

KANSAS 23

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Caleb Williams threw two touchdown passes, ran 40-yards for a score on a pivotal fourth down and Oklahoma rallied to beat Kansas.

The Sooners (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) trailed by double figures on two occasions -- including 10-0 at the half -- but outscored the Jayhawks 35-13 in the second half to win their 16th consecutive game.

Jason Bean passed for 246 yards and a score for Kansas (1-6, 0-4), which led 17-7 late in the third quarter. A 66-yard run by Trevon West sparked the Oklahoma offense after that.

Kansas was able to stay in the game because of the legs of Devin Neal who ran for 100 and a pair of touchdowns. Kansas didn't punt for the first time until the fourth quarter and held Oklahoma scoreless in the first half.

In his second start, Williams threw for 178 yards, ran for 70 and converted two key fourth downs.

NO. 2 CINCINNATI 28,

NAVY 20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Arquon Bush intercepted a pass with 25 seconds left to help Cincinnati hold off Navy.

The Bearcats (7-0, 3-0 AAC) weren't in significant danger until the final minute, when Navy scored to make it a one-score game and then recovered an onside kick with 48 seconds left.

The Midshipmen (1-6, 1-4) didn't do much with that final chance, though. Tai Lavatai's third-down pass was picked off by Bush near the Cincinnati 45.

Desmond Ridder threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats.

NO. 5 OHIO STATE 54,

INDIANA 7

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times, leading No. 5 Ohio State to a rout at Indiana.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have won five in a row2 overall, 25 in a row against conference foes including championship games and 27 consecutive games against the Hoosiers -- the longest active streak against a single opponent in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

After Henderson broke a 7-all tie with a 21-yard TD run late in the first quarter, the short-handed Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4) never had a chance. Ohio State scored the final 37 points of the first half.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 33,

NORTHWESTERN 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins combined for 229 yards rushing and four touchdowns, carrying Michigan past Northwestern.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) closed strong after a sluggish start. They led by just three points at halftime, looking as if they were peeking ahead to next week's game against ninth-ranked Michigan State on the road.

Corum finished with 119 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Haskins ran for 110 yards and two scores. Cade McNamara was 20 of 27 for 129 yards for the Wolverines.

Michigan pulled away from the Wildcats (3-4, 1-3) by outscoring them 23-0 in the first 16:40 of the second half.

NO. 10 OREGON 34, UCLA 31

PASADENA, Calif. -- Travis Dye became the first player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to score touchdowns on four consecutive carries and Oregon overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat UCLA,

Anthony Brown had 381 yards of total offense for the Ducks (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) against the Bruins (5-3, 3-2).

Dye -- who finished with 35 yards on 14 carries -- also became the seventh Oregon running back since 2000 with at least four rushing touchdowns in a game.

NO. 13 NOTRE DAME 31,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 16

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Kyren Williams rushed for two short touchdowns and a season-high 138 yards on 25 carries and Notre Dame withstood Southern California's fourth-quarter rally.

Williams scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter to help Coach Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish (6-1) to a 17-3 halftime lead. He then had a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Irish up 24-3 en route to their fourth consecutive victory in the 92-game series.

But junior quarterback Kedon Slovis and 6-5 junior wide receiver Drake London kept interim coach Donte Williams' Trojans (3-4) in it. Slovis connected on 27 of 37 passes for 299 yards, 15 of the completions to London for 171 yards.

NO. 16 WAKE FOREST 70,

ARMY 56

WEST POINT, N.Y. -- Sam Hartman threw for a career-high 458 yards and five touchdowns in a big-play display and ran for another score and Wake Forest beat Army to improve to 7-0.

Army (4-3), which lost its third in a row, have not defeated a ranked opponent since a 17-14 victory over Air Force in 1972, but the Black Knights made Wake Forest earn it.

Hartman completed 23 of 29 passes and tossed touchdown passes of 41, 54 and two of 75 yards as he matched the Michie Stadium record for scoring passes.

MIAMI 31,

NO. 18 N.C. STATE 30

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tyler Van Dyke passed for 325 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to Charleston Rambo, and Miami knocked off No. 18 N.C. State to snap a six-game losing streak against Power 5 opponents.

Jaylan Knighton had 166 total yards -- 83 rushing, 83 more receiving -- and a touchdown catch for Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC). Rambo finished with nine catches for 127 yards and Will Mallory had a touchdown grab for the Hurricanes.

Devin Leary threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns, plus ran for another for N.C. State. Thayer Thomas had both touchdown receptions for the Wolfpack (5-2, 2-1).

NO. 22 SAN DIEGO STATE 20,

AIR FORCE 14

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Matt Araiza kicked two field goals, Kaegun Williams and Chance Bell ran for touchdowns and San Diego State withstood Air Force's comeback bid.

San Diego State (7-0, 3-0 Mountain West) beat Air Force for the ninth consecutive time. Air Force (6-2, 3-2) had its four-game winning streak snapped.

NO. 23 PITTSBURGH 27,

CLEMSON 17

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett made the most of his Heisman Trophy showcase, throwing for 302 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson.

Pickett completed 25 of 39 passes to overtake Alex Van Pelt for the most career completions in school history. The fifth-year senior ran for two drive-extending dives late in the fourth quarter after the Tigers had drawn within 10.

Senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis returned an ill-advised shovel pass by Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei 50 yards for a touchdown early in the third quarter that gave the Panthers a 14-point lead.

Pitt (6-1, 3-0 ACC) gained firm control of the ACC's Coastal Division by winning its fourth in a row following a stunning home upset loss to Western Michigan last month. Clemson (4-3, 3-2) saw its chances for another Atlantic Division title take a massive hit.

NO. 24 UTSA 45,

LOUISIANA TECH 16

RUSTON, La. -- Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes to Zakhari Franklin and UTSA celebrated its first national ranking with a victory over Louisiana Tech.

Harris was 12 of 20 for 193 yards, with scoring passes of 75 and 10 yards to Franklin, to help the Roadrunners (8-0, 4-0 Conference USA) extend their school-record winning streak to eight games.

Franklin had five catches for 118 yards, and Sincere McCormick ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

WISCONSIN 30,

NO. 25 PURDUE 13

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Chez Mellusi ran for 149 yards and a touchdown and Braelon Allen had 140 yards and two scores to help Wisconsin beat Purdue.

Mellusi and Allen both had career highs for yards, with Mellusi carrying 27 carries and Allen 12 for the Badgers (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) . Wisconsin has won 15 in a row against Purdue (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten).

Purdue's Aidan O'Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for 200 yards.

How the Top 25 fared

RK. TEAM (REC.) RESULT NEXT

(1) Georgia (7-0) did not play vs. Florida

(2) Cincinnati (7-0) beat Navy 27-20 at Tulane

(3) Oklahoma (8-0) beat Kansas 35-23 vs. Texas Tech

(4) Alabama (7-1) beat Tennessee 52-24 vs LSU (Nov. 6)

(5) Ohio St. (6-1) beat Indiana 54-7 vs. Penn St.

(6) Michigan (7-0) beat Northwestern 33-7 at (9) Michigan St.

(7) Penn St. (5-2) lost to Illinois 20-18, 9OT at (5) Ohio St.

(8) Oklahoma St. (6-1) lost to Iowa St. 24-21 vs. Kansas

(9) Michigan St. (7-0) did not play vs. (6) Michigan

(10) Oregon (6-1) beat UCLA 34-31 vs. Colorado

(11) Iowa (6-1) did not play at Wisconsin

(12) Mississippi (6-1) beat LSU 31-17 at (19) Auburn

(13) Notre Dame (6-1) beat Southern Cal 31-16 vs. North Carolina

(14) Co. Carolina (6-1) lost to App. St. 30-27 (Wed.) vs. Troy (Thu.)

(15) Kentucky (6-1) did not play at Mississippi St.

(16) Wake Forest (7-0) beat Army 70-56 vs. Duke

(17) Texas A&M (6-2) beat South Carolina 44-14 vs. (19) Auburn (Nov. 6)

(18) NC State (5-2) lost to Miami 31-30 vs. Louisville

(19) Auburn (5-2) did not play vs. (12) Mississippi

(20) Baylor (6-1) did not play vs. Texas

(21) SMU (7-0) beat Tulane 55-26 (Thu.) at Houston

(22) San Diego St. (7-0) beat Air Force 20-14 vs. Fresno St.

(23) Pittsburgh (6-1) beat Clemson 27-17 vs. Miami

(24) UTSA (8-0) beat Louisiana Tech 45-16 vs. Texas-El Paso

(25) Purdue (4-3) lost to Wisconsin 30-13 at Nebraska

Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields (5) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa.on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Illinois defeated Penn State 20-18 in nine overtimes. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)