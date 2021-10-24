Daily record

Marriage Licenses

Joshua Lambertus, 37, and Jessica Anderson, 34, both of Maumelle.

Amani Bennett, 25, and Heaven Williams, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Lee Rosener, 43, of Little Rock, and Kristen Lee, 35, of Maumelle.

Harley Ramsey, 27, and Hayden Blankenship, 27, both of Little Rock.

Samuel Lunnie, 29, and Amber Benthal, 40, both of Little Rock.

Morgan Graves, 23, and Tristan Richard, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Dyulan Poston, 28, and Trinity Wilson, 21, both of Little Rock.

Robert Gower, 45 and Melissa Garcia, 48, both of Little Rock.

Jaird Minton, 35, and Joy Grigson, 33, both of North Little Rock.

Madeline Colclasure, 23, of Alexander, and Matthew Cordell, 31, of Norfolk, Va.

Divorces

FILED

21-3552. Jonathan Shepherd v. Katty Ramirez.

21-3553. Andre Young v. Michelle Brooks.

21-3565. Rebecca Moore v. Andrew Adams.

21-3567. E. Jack Murphy v. Andrea Carpenter.

21-3569. William Dennis v. Jessica Dennis.

GRANTED

17-1491. Marvin Rawls v. Estelle Rawls. 19-542. Zenobia Harley v. Sherrill Harley.

19-2058.Allie Harrison v. Gina Harrison. 21-1097. Sheila Haley v. Shane Haley.