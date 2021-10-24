Fleeing driver, killed in crash on road in PB

A man who allegedly fled from police officers trying to stop him for a reported minor equipment violation on the vehicle died in an accident just after midnight Saturday morning on Miramar Drive in Pine Bluff.

According to a news release by Pine Bluff Police Lt. David DeFoor, officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by James Ingram, 28, in the Shady Grove area of the city for the alleged violation, but the driver refused to stop.

DeFoor said officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the minor nature of the offense.

Another officer reportedly observed what was believed to be the same vehicle minutes later but with a flat tire.

That officer, according to DeFoor, tried to stop the vehicle, which fled again at a high rate of speed on Miramar Drive.

The officer reportedly did not pursue it at that moment.

Ingram lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a ditch, rolled over several times and came to rest in the front yard of 3215 Miramar Drive, according to the release.

A single passenger in the car with Ingram survived the collision, but Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene just after midnight.