FYI: Halloween haunts a'plenty still ahead

Oct. 24 (Sunday)
Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Adult Workshop -- Slab, Coil, Pinch Hand Building Functional Pottery with Katie Fitzgerald, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"Designing Women" -- 2 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.
__
Oct. 25 (Monday)
Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
FPL Fright Nights -- "Monster H0use," 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Developing Story Through Art -- With author Nancy Hartney, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
__
Oct. 26 (Tuesday)
Halloween Felting Class -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.
Sleuth or Consequences -- "Blanche Cleans Up" by Barbara Neely, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
Oct. 27 (Wednesday)
Little Sprouts Halloween Costume Parade -- 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10 nonmember. 750-2620.
Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Author Talk -- With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Register at springdalelibrary.org.
__
Oct. 28 (Thursday)
Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Gallery Talk -- "Free" with museum educator Kaye Collier, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Virtual Educator Speaker Series -- "Revisiting History" with Ronald Jackson, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
Oct. 29 (Friday)
Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Goblin Parade -- Trick or treating with downtown merchants, 3:30-5:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Map at godowntownrogers.com.
Drop-In Artisan Conversation -- Marshallese Canoe Carving, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
HallowZing -- A special night for children with special needs, their siblings and their adults, 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $2 per person. Register at amazeum.org.
Costumes, Candy and Cops Drive-Through Carnival -- 6-8 p.m., 7640 SW Regional Airport Road in Bentonville. Free.
Art By The Glass -- Pattern Play inspired by Julie Alpert's installation "Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Horror Movie Trivia -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
Kids' Night in the Museum -- 7 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947.
Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.
"Peter/Wendy" -- An original adaptation of "Peter Pan," 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.
__
Oct. 30 (Saturday)
Where To -- A pop-up art exhibition with Octavio Logo to create a temporary mural on the side of an ORT bus and illustrate your dreams for the future of public transit, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Farmers Market on the square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum & Ozark Regional Transit. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Studio Demo -- With wool felting artist Dani Ives, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
BPL in the Community -- Día de Los Muertos Festival, 12:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Super Saturday -- "Toy Story" event, Halloween parade and trick-or-treating, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Halloween Fest -- 4-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.
Gravette Trick Or Treat -- 4-7 p.m., downtown Gravette. facebook.com/mainstgravette.
Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.
__
Oct. 31 (Sunday)
Trick Art Treat -- A Halloween party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Registration required at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Trick Or Treat -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.
"You Are What You Click" -- With Brian Primack, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.
__
Haunted Houses
Asylum Haunted House -- 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28; 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, 210 N. Main St., Cave Springs. $20-$50. theasylumhauntedhouse.net.
Nightmares Haunted House -- Dusk-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30-31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville. $20-$30. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.
Banshee Manor Haunted House -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. $13. 879-3368, bansheemanor.com.
No Mercy House -- 8-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 114 N. 14th St., Fort Smith. $15. 221-9503.
Carpenter's Mortuary -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31 ("no scare nights"), 136 E. Main St., Gentry. $15-$25. mortuarystudios.com
Riverside Entertainment -- Warehouse of Fear, 7 p.m., Oct. 29-30-31, 17023 Chamber Springs Road, Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.
The Haunted Prison -- 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30-31, 3138 Dora Road, Van Buren. $20. 769-0398, facebook.com/thehauntedprison.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com