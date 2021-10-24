FYI: Halloween haunts a'plenty still ahead

Oct. 24 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Slab, Coil, Pinch Hand Building Functional Pottery with Katie Fitzgerald, 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Designing Women" -- 2 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$58. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

__

Oct. 25 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FPL Fright Nights -- "Monster H0use," 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Developing Story Through Art -- With author Nancy Hartney, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Oct. 26 (Tuesday)

Halloween Felting Class -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Blanche Cleans Up" by Barbara Neely, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 27 (Wednesday)

Little Sprouts Halloween Costume Parade -- 9:30 a.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10 nonmember. 750-2620.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 7 p.m., Springdale Public Library via Zoom. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

__

Oct. 28 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk -- "Free" with museum educator Kaye Collier, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Virtual Educator Speaker Series -- "Revisiting History" with Ronald Jackson, 5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Oct. 29 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Goblin Parade -- Trick or treating with downtown merchants, 3:30-5:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Map at godowntownrogers.com.

Drop-In Artisan Conversation -- Marshallese Canoe Carving, 4 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

HallowZing -- A special night for children with special needs, their siblings and their adults, 6-8 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $2 per person. Register at amazeum.org.

Costumes, Candy and Cops Drive-Through Carnival -- 6-8 p.m., 7640 SW Regional Airport Road in Bentonville. Free.

Art By The Glass -- Pattern Play inspired by Julie Alpert's installation "Altars, Keepsakes, Squiggles, and Bows," 6:30-8:30 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Horror Movie Trivia -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Kids' Night in the Museum -- 7 p.m., Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 521-4947.

Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

"Peter/Wendy" -- An original adaptation of "Peter Pan," 7 p.m. Oct. 29-30; 3 p.m. Oct. 30, Trike Theatre in Bentonville. $15. 464-5084.

__

Oct. 30 (Saturday)

Where To -- A pop-up art exhibition with Octavio Logo to create a temporary mural on the side of an ORT bus and illustrate your dreams for the future of public transit, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bentonville Farmers Market on the square. Hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum & Ozark Regional Transit. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Studio Demo -- With wool felting artist Dani Ives, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

BPL in the Community -- Día de Los Muertos Festival, 12:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Super Saturday -- "Toy Story" event, Halloween parade and trick-or-treating, 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Halloween Fest -- 4-7 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

Gravette Trick Or Treat -- 4-7 p.m., downtown Gravette. facebook.com/mainstgravette.

Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

__

Oct. 31 (Sunday)

Trick Art Treat -- A Halloween party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Registration required at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Trick Or Treat -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"You Are What You Click" -- With Brian Primack, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Haunted Carriage Ride -- 7 p.m., 17023 Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

__

Haunted Houses

Asylum Haunted House -- 7-10 p.m. Oct. 28; 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, 210 N. Main St., Cave Springs. $20-$50. theasylumhauntedhouse.net.

Nightmares Haunted House -- Dusk-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30-31, 3706 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville. $20-$30. nightmareshauntedhouse.net.

Banshee Manor Haunted House -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31, inside Lokomotion at 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville. $13. 879-3368, bansheemanor.com.

No Mercy House -- 8-11 p.m. Oct. 29-30, 114 N. 14th St., Fort Smith. $15. 221-9503.

Carpenter's Mortuary -- 7-11 p.m. Oct. 29, 6-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31 ("no scare nights"), 136 E. Main St., Gentry. $15-$25. mortuarystudios.com

Riverside Entertainment -- Warehouse of Fear, 7 p.m., Oct. 29-30-31, 17023 Chamber Springs Road, Siloam Springs. $20. 524-0014.

The Haunted Prison -- 7 p.m.-midnight Oct. 29-30-31, 3138 Dora Road, Van Buren. $20. 769-0398, facebook.com/thehauntedprison.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

Jack Rucker, 1, crosses a bridge Friday, October 30, 2020, costumed as a hatching dinosaur as he participates in the Little Sprouts Halloween Costume Parade at the Botanical Garden of the Ozark in Fayetteville. Children and adults attended the event in costume that featured a Nature Scavenger Hunt and a parade. Check out nwaonline.com/201031Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery.(NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)