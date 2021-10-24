Members of Trojan athletic teams greeted guests and thanked them for their support on Oct. 7 as the attendees arrived at SpectacUALR, a fundraising event for University of Arkansas at Little Rock Athletics.

Held at the Jack Stephens Center, the event spread out across the arena floor and into a practice gym where guests could try their luck at casino games. Attendees were given chips used to play games to win tickets for prizes. The event also included silent and live auctions with items ranging from memorabilia to gift packages and experiences. Buffets of food were in both areas and the Trojan Horse was the signature drink.

Honorees for the evening were Cindy and Warren Simpson.

Money raised directly supports students in the 15 athletic programs at the university.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins