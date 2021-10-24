Global events set for GEW

Pine Bluff will join other communities in Arkansas this year to celebrate entrepreneurs during Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 and showcase the impact they have in the community.

Mildred Franco, executive director of The Generator and community organizer for Global Entrepreneurship week, has announced that event will be held Nov. 8-14, and she invites members of the community to participate in as many events as their schedule allows.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to promote and celebrate entrepreneurship in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County during Global Entrepreneurship Week," Franco said. "We have been working as a community organizer since 2018, and this year we have a great lineup of events."

The full list of Global Entrepreneurship Week events is available at https://goforwardpinebluff.org/the-generator/gew2021/. Due to covid-19, seats are limited. Prior reservation is required for all events.

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) is celebrated each November in 170 countries by more than 9 million participants through more than 34,000 events. Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) recently named community organizers to drive engagement in thousands of activities to help start and grow startups around the world.

The state organizers tapped by GEN will encourage hundreds of organizations throughout their state to plan and conduct activities during GEW USA.

"Each year, Global Entrepreneurship Week amplifies the great work being done to support entrepreneurs across the country while connecting them to more opportunities to start and scale in their own communities," said Ellen Erickson, director for U.S. ecosystems at the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The four global themes of GEW 2021 will focus on ecosystems, education, inclusion and policy. Event organizers are encouraged to consider these themes but have the flexibility to plan their activity as best they see fit to suit their individual communities' needs and interests.

Any individuals or organizations interested in getting involved with GEW can connect with Franco at francomildred@goforwardpb.org.

The Generator is an innovation hub powered by Go Forward Pine Bluff.