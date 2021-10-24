Happiest Hour auction benefits Arkansas youth

Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services hosted the Happiest Hour on Oct. 7 at Little Rock Technology Park.

Guests enjoyed morsels from Trio's and Scallions while mingling and perusing silent auction items. Musician Sarah Cecil performed.

Vera Lloyd has been serving abused and neglected children in the foster and juvenile justice systems for almost 100 years. All proceeds from the Happiest Hour will help Arkansas youth heal physically and emotionally.

Vera Lloyd services are provided on a 45-acre campus in Monticello and include basic residential services, trauma-informed care, counseling, educational support and enrichment, independent living skills, art, music and outdoor activities, according to a news release.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal