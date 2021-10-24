High school football scores

Thursday’s game
6A-West
Little Rock Parkview 48, Russellville 7
Friday’s games
7A-Central
Bryant 45, Cabot 20
Conway 55, Little Rock Central 12
LR Catholic 31, LR Southwest 14
North Little Rock 28,
Fort Smith Northside 21
7A-West
Bentonville 56, Rogers 49
Bentonville West 55, Rogers Heritage 7
Fayetteville 49, Springdale 21
Springdale Har-Ber 49, FS Southside 28
6A-East
El Dorado 51, Sylan Hills 23
Jonesboro 35, Searcy 13
Marion 38, Pine Bluff 24
West Memphis 21, Sheridan 20
6A-West
Benton 41, Greenwood 40
Lake Hamilton 63, Van Buren 33
Mountain Home 42, Siloam Springs 21
5A-Central
Beebe 41, Watson Chapel 0
Pulaski Academy 63,
Little Rock Christian 14
White Hall 45, Maumelle 12
5A-East
Batesville 21, Brookland 7
Nettleton 36, Forrest City 6
Valley View 17, Greene County Tech 0
Wynne 51, Paragould 0
5A-South
Camden Fairview 42, Hope 27
Hot Springs 20, Texarkana 13
Hot Springs Lakeside 48, De Queen 0
5A-West
Greenbrier 48, Farmington 6
Harrison 42, Morrilton 7
Pea Ridge 54, Clarksville 49
Vilonia 56, Alma 20
4A-1
Green Forest 33, Gravette 29
Huntsville 48, Berryville 35
Prairie Grove 49, Gentry 21
Shiloh Christian 50, Elkins 0
4A-2
Clinton 56, Bald Knob 28
Lonoke 42, Central Ark. Christian 13
Southside Batesville 35, Heber Springs 7
Stuttgart 63, Mills 28
4A-3
Cave City 35, Highland 20
Pocahontas 31, Jonesboro Westside 7
Rivercrest 42, Gosnell 0
Trumann 43, Blytheville 27
4A-4
Dardanelle 56, Mena 42
Ozark 35, Pottsville 14
Waldron 40, Dover 6
4A-7
Arkadelphia 33, Ashdown 27
Joe T. Robinson 56, Bauxite 12
Malvern 54, Fountain Lake 22
Nashville 28, Benton Harmony Grove 21
4A-8
Crossett 56, Hamburg 3
DeWitt 43, Dumas 14
Star City 50, Helena-West Helena 18
Warren 41, Monticello 6
3A-1
Cedarville 48, Greenland 12
Charleston 51, Lincoln 14
Hackett 36, West Fork 13
Lavaca 28, Mansfield 21
3A-2
Harding Academy 40, Melbourne 16
Salem 21, Mountain View 12
3A-3
Corning 49, Palestine-Wheatley 7
Harrisburg 53, Piggott 38
Hoxie 49, Manila 6
Osceola 50, Walnut Ridge 6
3A-4
Booneville 49, Atkins 0
Danville 22, Baptist Prep 13
Mayflower 49, Two Rivers 6
Paris 31, Perryville 6
3A-5
Genoa Central 28, Horatio 14
Glen Rose 35, Centerpoint 21
Jessieville 49, Fouke 21
Prescott 52, Bismarck 14
3A-6
Camden Harmony Grove 36,
Drew Central 20
Dollarway 50, Smackover 14
McGehee 50, Barton 13
Rison 49, Lake Village 19
2A-3
East Poinsett County 64,
Cross County 29
2A-4
Bigelow 44, Quitman 14
Hector 44, Johnson County Westside 6
Mountainburg 28, Conway Christian 12
Yellville-Summit 28, Magazine 21
2A-5
Poyen 28, Gurdon 6
2A-6
Clarendon 49, Carlisle 8
England at Hazen, ccd.
2A-7
Dierks 44, Murfreesboro 15
Lafayette County 64, Foreman 14
2A-8
Junction City 51, Hampton 18
Fordyce at Parkers Chapel, ccd.
Nonconference
Lamar 44, Riverview 12
Magnet Cove 48, Bearden 6
Marked Tree at Des Arc, ccd.
Eight man
Augusta 47, Midland 14
Episcopal Collegiate 49, Rose Bud 15
Marvell-Elaine 56,
Cutter-Morning Star 52
Marshall 46, Little Rock Hall 32
Mountain Pine 56, Hermitage 14
Rector 44, Decatur 0
Strong-Huttig 30, Woodlawn 26
KIPP Blytheville at Cedar Ridge, ccd.