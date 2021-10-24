High school rankings

High school football rankings
OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1.) Bryant;7A-Central;7-1
COMMENT Hornets took starch out of battle with Cabot after Panthers got close early.
2.) Conway;7A-Central;7-1
COMMENT It was Boudreaux's turn to get it going in an offensive explosion for Conway.
3.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;7-1
COMMENT Moore gave the Charging Wildcats just that as they pick up a gritty victory.
4.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;7-1
COMMENT Not sure if anyone is going to slow down the Bruins' offense any time soon.
5.) Fayetteville;7A-West;6-2
COMMENT There was definitely no Bentonville hangover for this particular group of 'Dogs.
6.) Bentonville;7A-West;6-2
COMMENT On the flip side, there was almost a post-Fayetteville letdown for the Tigers.
7.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-0
COMMENT No. 8 Benton comes to Pearcy with the 6A-West title on the line Friday.
8.) Benton;6A-West;7-1
COMMENT Panthers' big comeback over Greenwood was an emotional one for Harris.
9.) Cabot;7A-Central;6-2
COMMENT Losses to the top teams in the state is nothing for Cabot to be ashamed of.
10.0 Fort Smith Northside;7A-Central;5-3
COMMENT Another defeat by a slim margin against a top-tier group. ... Grizzlies are close.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Bryant;7A-Central;7-1
Conway;7A-Central;7-1
North Little Rock;7A-Central;7-1
Fayetteville;7A-West;6-2
Bentonville;7A-West;6-2
Cabot;7A-Central;6-2
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-0
Benton;6A-West;7-1
Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;5-3
Jonesboro;6A-East;6-2
El Dorado;6A-East;6-2
Greenwood;6A-West;5-3
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;7-1
Vilonia;5A-West;8-0
Greenbrier;5A-West;8-0
White Hall;5A-Central;7-2
Camden Fairview;5A-South;8-1
Wynne;5A-East;7-1
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Shiloh Christian;4A-1;7-1
Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;7-1
Warren;4A-8;7-1
Stuttgart;4A-2;7-1
Crossett;4A-8;6-2
Rivercrest;4A-3;6-1
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Prescott;3A-5;8-0
McGehee;3A-6;8-0
Booneville;3A-4;8-1
Harding Academy;3A-2;6-2
Osceola;3A-3;6-1
Charleston;3A-1;8-0
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
McCrory;2A-3;7-1
Des Arc;2A-6;7-1
Bigelow;2A-4;8-0
Fordyce;2A-8;5-3
Hazen;2A-6;5-2
Clarendon;2A-6;5-2