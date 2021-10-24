Sections
High school rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:51 a.m.

High school football rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.) Bryant;7A-Central;7-1

COMMENT Hornets took starch out of battle with Cabot after Panthers got close early.

2.) Conway;7A-Central;7-1

COMMENT It was Boudreaux's turn to get it going in an offensive explosion for Conway.

3.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;7-1

COMMENT Moore gave the Charging Wildcats just that as they pick up a gritty victory.

4.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;7-1

COMMENT Not sure if anyone is going to slow down the Bruins' offense any time soon.

5.) Fayetteville;7A-West;6-2

COMMENT There was definitely no Bentonville hangover for this particular group of 'Dogs.

6.) Bentonville;7A-West;6-2

COMMENT On the flip side, there was almost a post-Fayetteville letdown for the Tigers.

7.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-0

COMMENT No. 8 Benton comes to Pearcy with the 6A-West title on the line Friday.

8.) Benton;6A-West;7-1

COMMENT Panthers' big comeback over Greenwood was an emotional one for Harris.

9.) Cabot;7A-Central;6-2

COMMENT Losses to the top teams in the state is nothing for Cabot to be ashamed of.

10.0 Fort Smith Northside;7A-Central;5-3

COMMENT Another defeat by a slim margin against a top-tier group. ... Grizzlies are close.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Bryant;7A-Central;7-1

  2. Conway;7A-Central;7-1

  3. North Little Rock;7A-Central;7-1

  4. Fayetteville;7A-West;6-2

  5. Bentonville;7A-West;6-2

  6. Cabot;7A-Central;6-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-0

  2. Benton;6A-West;7-1

  3. Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;5-3

  4. Jonesboro;6A-East;6-2

  5. El Dorado;6A-East;6-2

  6. Greenwood;6A-West;5-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;7-1

  2. Vilonia;5A-West;8-0

  3. Greenbrier;5A-West;8-0

  4. White Hall;5A-Central;7-2

  5. Camden Fairview;5A-South;8-1

  6. Wynne;5A-East;7-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Shiloh Christian;4A-1;7-1

  2. Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;7-1

  3. Warren;4A-8;7-1

  4. Stuttgart;4A-2;7-1

  5. Crossett;4A-8;6-2

  6. Rivercrest;4A-3;6-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Prescott;3A-5;8-0

  2. McGehee;3A-6;8-0

  3. Booneville;3A-4;8-1

  4. Harding Academy;3A-2;6-2

  5. Osceola;3A-3;6-1

  6. Charleston;3A-1;8-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. McCrory;2A-3;7-1

  2. Des Arc;2A-6;7-1

  3. Bigelow;2A-4;8-0

  4. Fordyce;2A-8;5-3

  5. Hazen;2A-6;5-2

  6. Clarendon;2A-6;5-2

