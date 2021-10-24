High school rankings

High school football rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.) Bryant;7A-Central;7-1

COMMENT Hornets took starch out of battle with Cabot after Panthers got close early.

2.) Conway;7A-Central;7-1

COMMENT It was Boudreaux's turn to get it going in an offensive explosion for Conway.

3.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;7-1

COMMENT Moore gave the Charging Wildcats just that as they pick up a gritty victory.

4.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;7-1

COMMENT Not sure if anyone is going to slow down the Bruins' offense any time soon.

5.) Fayetteville;7A-West;6-2

COMMENT There was definitely no Bentonville hangover for this particular group of 'Dogs.

6.) Bentonville;7A-West;6-2

COMMENT On the flip side, there was almost a post-Fayetteville letdown for the Tigers.

7.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-0

COMMENT No. 8 Benton comes to Pearcy with the 6A-West title on the line Friday.

8.) Benton;6A-West;7-1

COMMENT Panthers' big comeback over Greenwood was an emotional one for Harris.

9.) Cabot;7A-Central;6-2

COMMENT Losses to the top teams in the state is nothing for Cabot to be ashamed of.

10.0 Fort Smith Northside;7A-Central;5-3

COMMENT Another defeat by a slim margin against a top-tier group. ... Grizzlies are close.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Bryant;7A-Central;7-1 Conway;7A-Central;7-1 North Little Rock;7A-Central;7-1 Fayetteville;7A-West;6-2 Bentonville;7A-West;6-2 Cabot;7A-Central;6-2

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Lake Hamilton;6A-West;8-0 Benton;6A-West;7-1 Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;5-3 Jonesboro;6A-East;6-2 El Dorado;6A-East;6-2 Greenwood;6A-West;5-3

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;7-1 Vilonia;5A-West;8-0 Greenbrier;5A-West;8-0 White Hall;5A-Central;7-2 Camden Fairview;5A-South;8-1 Wynne;5A-East;7-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Shiloh Christian;4A-1;7-1 Joe T. Robinson;4A-7;7-1 Warren;4A-8;7-1 Stuttgart;4A-2;7-1 Crossett;4A-8;6-2 Rivercrest;4A-3;6-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Prescott;3A-5;8-0 McGehee;3A-6;8-0 Booneville;3A-4;8-1 Harding Academy;3A-2;6-2 Osceola;3A-3;6-1 Charleston;3A-1;8-0

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.