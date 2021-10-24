High-speed accident in Pine Bluff fatal for 28-year-old driver

PINE BLUFF -- A driver was killed in a high-speed crash early Saturday in Pine Bluff, according to a Police Department news release.

James Ingram, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene on Miramar Street just after midnight Saturday morning, the release by Lt. David DeFoor said. A passenger, unidentified in the release, survived the crash, DeFoor said. The report did not include Ingram's address.

Just before midnight Friday, officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the Shady Grove area of Pine Bluff for a minor vehicle equipment violation. The driver refused to stop, and officers did not pursue the vehicle because of the minor nature of the offense, the release said.

A few minutes later, another officer saw what is believed to be the same vehicle, driving with a flat tire. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away on Miramar Street, the release said. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, DeFoor reported.

Ingram lost control of the vehicle, which ran into a ditch and rolled over several times, coming to rest in the front yard of 3215 Miramar St., the release said.