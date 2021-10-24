Happy birthday (Oct. 24): The highlight is fresh experiences, and you'll have many "firsts" this year. Your enjoyment will be enhanced by the presence of people from different generations. A festive November event is a chance to share your talent. You'll earn more than you planned to in December and share the wealth.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The problem can be solved. First, take the pressure off yourself so you can move again. You're going to need to walk around this issue and see it from a few different vantage points.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll finish what you started. The accomplishment is a significant boost to your confidence. This is true even if no one knows about it except you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll trade up in some way. High value, in this case, is relative and will be determined on fit alone. The option that suits you best will not be the one with the highest price tag.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The empathy you feel changes you. When you open yourself to listen deeply to another person's experience, you get a small taste of the experience yourself and are broadened accordingly.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are focused on the difference you want to make in the world. However serious you are about the mission, approach it with a light heart. You'll be surprised at how much you can change by simply shining the warmth of your smile on it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): No need to hide the flaw or spin the story so it sounds like you're getting everything right. That wouldn't be relatable, and therefore, it would only make it harder to connect with people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Everyone is a performer to some extent. Sometimes you're a hit. Other times, the act flops. That just hones your work. To win the room, you first have to read it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): How long you're in a place matters little compared with what value you brought to the others while you were there. With this in mind, you'll think in terms of the impression you'd like to make, not the amount of time it takes to make it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): To learn another person is a form of love. You'll feel loved today because there's a person who knows just how to make you laugh or get you in the frame of mind to act.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The upgrade isn't necessarily better, just newer. It will stir up fresh energy and ideas, though, so at least it's something different. Today, different will be good. Get the upgrade.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It feels as though you have a frenemy, or a rival working at cross purposes to yours. There is a way to turn this into a win-win arrangement: Find the common purpose you share.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Since you can't make everyone happy, just focus on doing what needs to be done. Let the others fend for themselves for a while. You'll be surprised at your productivity, and that makes at least one person happy... you!

SOCIAL ADVICE FROM THE GEMINI MOON

Humans, being a physically vulnerable species with little in the way of armor, teeth or claws to protect ourselves against the other monsters of nature, learned early on that if we are to survive as a species, we have to stick together. We are social animals who rely on one another’s attention and will in fact perish without it.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Do you know your talents? Do you know when you’ve been brave? Do you know your strong points? Make a list of those character-defining moments in which you saved your own day and refer to it often this first week of the Scorpio sun. Reinforce your own wins because even if you have legions of supporters, you’re the ever-presence who knows what matters most and will always be around. Learning how to support yourself is key in the first week of Scorpio season.

Tuesday’s square of Venus and Neptune represents the point where the vision meets its real-life obstacles. You’ll solve the problem at hand, but first you need to take the pressure off yourself. It will allow you to move fluidly around the issue and get a better view. Lower your expectation. Have fewer rules. Whatever happens, you’ll learn from it.

Success is a teacher, but failure is a much better teacher, delivering more concentrated lessons. Because the learning happens faster and sticks longer, the tuition is quite high. So there is no reason to fear progress. You will either be successful in your own definition and learn slowly, or you will not do what you set out to do, and you will learn quickly and be better and stronger for it, too. Both are good.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Despite being an Oscar winner, Kevin Kline confessed, “I’ve never felt completely satisfied with what I’ve done. I tend to see things too critically.” Perhaps the deluge of emotional water sign energy in Kline’s natal chart has him too emotionally connected to the moment to witness his own greatness. Look for Kline in the film adaptation of Ann Leary’s “The Good House” co-starring Sigourney Weaver.