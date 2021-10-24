I-30 bridge check to shut down lanes

A routine inspection of the Interstate 30 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require lane closings today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the eastbound and westbound outside lanes of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, weather permitting.

These lane closings have been coordinated with the contractors for the 30 Crossing construction project in the same location, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will direct traffic.