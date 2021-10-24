Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Story ideas Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

I-30 bridge check to shut down lanes

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:02 a.m.

A routine inspection of the Interstate 30 bridge over the Arkansas River in Pulaski County will require lane closings today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will close the eastbound and westbound outside lanes of the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m, weather permitting.

These lane closings have been coordinated with the contractors for the 30 Crossing construction project in the same location, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will direct traffic.

Print Headline: I-30 bridge check to shut down lanes

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT