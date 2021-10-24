• Nyla Covington, 18, a high school homecoming queen in Forrest County, Miss., who gave her crown to a friend whose mother died of cancer, was recognized by county leaders who gave her a citizenship award, free community college tuition and designated a "Nyla Covington Day."

• Diana Meza, spokeswoman for Riverside Unified School District in California, said an investigation is underway after a video was posted on social media showing a teacher sporting an American Indian headdress, stomping her feet and waving her arms while chanting "SohCahToa," which is a mnemonic device for trigonometry functions.

• Shawn Fox, mayor of Bates, Mo., resigned days ahead of an impeachment hearing after being accused of uttering a racial slur in a leaked recording along with allegations of sexual harassment.

• Burnell Gabriel Zachary, 37, the owner of a Louisiana livestock business, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for stealing $76,274 from a federal aid program by falsely claiming that he incurred losses from the covid-19 pandemic.

• Jasmine Roberson of Baton Rouge was sentenced to five years in prison for setting two fires at an Alexandria, La., strip mall at the behest of an inmate looking to collect insurance money on a business he'd invested in, with the first fire set at the wrong place.

• Kristin Lammert of Florida chalks it up to "divine intervention, fate, loved ones up above" after her three daughters were all born on the same day three years apart, with Sophia, Giuliana and Mia all born on Aug. 25 -- in 2015, 2018 and 2021, respectively.