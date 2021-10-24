Incorporations

Benton County

High 5 Home Inspections LLC, David Dragos, 1330 Blue Moon Road, Centerton

Dukes Carpentry LLC, Sergio Andres Duque, 2701 S.W. Boleimarker Road, Suite 31, Bentonville

Paul Schumann Enterprises Inc., Paul Schumann, 501 N.W. O St., Bentonville

Bridgewater Highland LLC, Michael Paul Nelson, 4000 S.W. Modern Way, Suite 101, Bentonville

SLW Consultants LLC, William Henry Miller, 8400 Windsong Lane, Bentonville

Waterwave Pools & Service LTD Co., Juan C. Sanchez Moreno, 18834 Beaver Hollow Road, Garfield

Clear Water Solutions LLC, Ashleigh Hudson, 3641 Ambrosia Lane, Bentonville

Pro Bike Center LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers

Total Health Chiropractic LLC, Larry Shane Manley, 117 S. Dixieland Road, Suite B, Lowell

LCA Transport Inc., Xavier E. Funes Rivera, 118 Fox Run Place, Unit A, Lowell

Dirt Tek Trails LLC, Brandon Arce, 1110 S.E. E St., Bentonville

Rebekah Melancon Photography LLC, Rebekah Loraine Melancon, 704 Red Oak Drive, Siloam Springs

The Wolfe Den LLC, Emily L. Wolfe, 11876 Amy Ave., Rogers

Guitar Mama Soap LLC, Erin M. Foster, 12672 Oak Valley Drive, Rogers

Matthews Built LLC, Todd Matthews, 122 Fall Ave., Centerton

The Gallery Northwest Arkansas LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Ozark Baptist Church Of Benton County, Greg Luka, 807 N.W. A St., Bentonville

Spora Publishing LLC, William K. Hawkins, 3800 S.W. Cottage Lane, Bentonville

CWKL Ventures LLC, Hayden L. Lovelace, 2307 S.E. B St., Suite 1, Bentonville

T & P Properties LLC, Andrew T. Curry, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Herold Financial LLC, John Herold, 1 S. Sherwood Drive, Rogers

Kneads Bodywork LLC, Nickey D. Colclasure, 813 S. 28th St., Rogers

OHC Ventures Holding Inc., Susan Moore, 506 E. Spruce St., Rogers

Hold Your Horses LLC, Pamela K. Hudson, 41 W. Champions Blvd., Rogers

Taylor Homes Inc., Mari Lisa Taylor, 824 N.W. 64th Ave., Bentonville

Delight-Full LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

D-Kan Concrete Inc., Daniel Meza, 1013 E. Green Acres Drive, Rogers

NWA Trucking LLC, Rick Dover, 1206 N. Wren Drive, Rogers

All India Sourcing Group Inc., Mark Palfreeman, 809 S.W. A St, Bentonville

Byrd In Hand LLC, Erin Ryan, 101 N.W. Olinka Pass St., Bentonville

Kaleka Investments LLC, Ajayvir Singh Kaleka, 2308 N.W. Harvard Walk, Bentonville

Flour & Flower Bread Co. LLC, Haylee Couch, 4406 S. Third Court, Rogers

RMR Partnership LLC, Rick Jeffcoat, 2060 Park Circle, Pea Ridge

Narrow Roads Lighting LLC, Eric Neel, 3500 Hurt Lane, Rogers

Bentonville Catering LLC, Colby Saylors, 14610 U.S. 62 East, Garfield

CBH Works LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

B.R. Murphy Enterprises II Inc., Brian Murphy, 6206 S. 57th St., Rogers

Bunten & Associates Inc., Joanna Bunten, 6803 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Joanna Bunten Media Inc., Joanna Bunten, 6803 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers

Good Day Farm Retail Management LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

Carroll County

Abendschone Chapter, National Society Daughters Of The American Revolution, Phyllis Jane Jones, 7 Serenity Lane, Eureka Springs

Rockhouse Crossing LLC, Robin Phillips, 2039 E. Van Buren St., Suite B, Eureka Springs

Griffith Excavating & Plumbing Services LLC, Nikki Griffith, 2250 Arkansas 23 South, Eureka Springs

Avo Hill Trading Co. LLC, Steven Patrick Rush, 274 Carroll 1190, Eureka Springs

Purdy Media Group LLC, Melodye Lea Purdy, 15 Mission Hills Lane, Eureka Springs

Sanchez Trucking LLC, Jose Sanchez, 307 Jefferson Ave., Berryville

E.M.T. Farm LLC, Debbie Marr, 475 Carrroll 825, Green Forest

Museum Of Eureka Springs Art, Stephen Beacham, 101 Owen Road, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Casafety Compliance LLC, Cheryl Smith, 208 Madison 6023, Huntsville

Crackle Scentique LLC, Cheryl Villines, 354 Madison 8681, Huntsville

Washington County

B&B Dumpster Rental LLC, Wilbert Gene Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Matilda Enterprises LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Eazy Rental Properties LLC, Victor Barrios, 618 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Amboy NLR USA LLC, John Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Fuller Scale Currency LLC, Alex Minor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Mendez & Mendez Remodeling & Roofing Corp., Julio Mendez, 2209 S. Thompson St., Suite B1, Springdale

Dae's Photography LLC, Chyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Frenchtastic Bulldogs LLC, Sara Wyatt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Slick Trixx LLC, Justin Lee Crawley, 12217 U.S. 62 West, Farmington

Lux.Hangbagsxo Boutique LLC, Gabriela Lurdes Mendez, 4682 Cory St., Springdale

Fondren And Sons Holding Group LLC, Roderick Fondren, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Norvells 4:13 LLC, Tim Norvell, 811 Valley Lane, Springdale

Jor-Hal LLC, Tyrone Leake, 804 Queen Anne Lace Drive, Fayetteville

Rise Investments LLC, Maegan Hodge, 3129 Tanglewood Drive, Springdale

Ridgeline Drone Imagery LLC, Timothy Scott Byler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

More Units Real Estate LLC, Kyler Wesley Grimes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Ab And Son Lodging LLC, Brandon Craig Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mystic Kween LLC, Arnesha Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Bright Builds Oz LLC, John C. Cloyed, 534 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Memento Mori Fitness LLC, Caitlin Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Renew Design Solutions LLC, Lashundra Laney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Brady Road Apartments LLC, Michael Vaughan Mauldin, 4064 N. Remington Drive, Fayetteville

Larkspur Homes LLC, Joel Heck, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

E&E Property Holdings LLC, Ronald Patrick Cameron, 2369 Ridgewood Lane, Fayetteville

Independence Inspection Services LLC, Spencer Haslett, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

JT Morales Roofing LLC, Jose Torres, 725 Success Ave., Springdale

Chepe's Painting & Drywall LLC, Jose Jesus Martinez Torres, 2197 Harry St., Springdale

Omahawgs LLC, Rick Woods, 303 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Invictus Health PLLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale

Bowman Property Solutions LLC, Jeannette Bowman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Rental Worx LLC, Luis Jimenez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Refresh & Glow LLC, Macy Malott, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

JRG Gray Family Limited Partnership, Joseph R. Gray, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville

G&F Remodeling LLC, Gabriela Ortiz Lopez, 3179 Rosemary Ave., Springdale

Elkins Auto Body LLC, Kimberly Ritchie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Lgbtfashion Corp., Evelina Yashchuk, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Big Ash Tree Construction LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale

A Right To Read Initiative LLC, Lori Gladden, 13109 Cunard St., Fayetteville

Ari Eat LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Shift Consulting LLC, Morgan Scholz, 631 N. Willow Ave., Fayetteville

TSM Creative LLC, Tylor Moore, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

AM Brothers Construction LLC, Alexander Patino Dominguez, 19013 Clear Water Road, Springdale

Ace Technology LLC, Edilberto Montes Garcia, 5596 Amber Drive, Springdale

Darnoc Properties LLC, Conrad Eberhard, 2464 Riverwater Lane, Fayetteville

Bear State Landscaping LLC, Taylor Whitfield, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Liberating Laser LLC, Dana Conley, 2090 N. Chestnut Ave., Fayetteville

ZW Properties LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

TKC LLC, Thomas Batchelder, 2446 N. Brophy Ave., Fayetteville

Homes In No LLC, Christopher David Fox, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Devine Gaming Inc., Stephanie Porter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Team Pippen Elite LLC, Cederic Pippen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Vertex Granite LLC, Mario Ayala, 13667 N. U Of A Beef Farm Road, Fayetteville

Modern Day Valor LLC, Dacia Wollenberg, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

S & S Land Improvement LLC, Ralph Swaim, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

AW Riley Investment Co., Anthony Riley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

B.Ebba & Company LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Dennis Dablemont LLC, Dennis Dablemont, 1976 Pine Woods Road, Springdale

Greenland Storage & RV LLC, Charles Bruce Bradshaw, 12782 Ziegler Lane, Springdale

Duran's Drywall Inc., Norma Torres, 4324 Falcon Road, Springdale

Wrigley Maple LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale

Mid South Boys LLC, Tracy Thrasher, 6445 Dearing Road, Springdale

Alexandria McCraney & Pattern Co. LLC, Alexandria Monice McCraney, 4498 W. Oldham Drive, Fayetteville

Lala's Wizard Cleaning Service LLC, Lamicah L. Sutton, 1320 N. Oakland Ave., Apt. 22, Fayetteville

Grand Allegiance LLC, Roderick Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Ausler Cato United Transport LLC, Darrel Cato, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Grit Factor LLC, Makesha Parrish, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Zumwalt Trucking LLC, Dusten Zumwalt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kaps Capital LLC, Lovette Dobson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Kevin, Kari, And Kids Real Estate LLC, Kevin Riggins, 1204 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Rose Monroe LLC, Mary Chambers, 4332 W. Water Lilly Court, Fayetteville

Asher's Ranch LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Tung Holdings LLC, Sartej S. Singh, 4379 Carriage Crossing Lane, Springdale

Admirable Aides LLC, Jenny Choi, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Appollo's Crown LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Bleu LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

McKeown Law Firm PLLC, Jennifer McKeown, 3790 N. Bellafont Blvd., Suite 3, Fayetteville

Sacred Art Tattoo LLC, Justin Gaither, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove.