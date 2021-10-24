Incorporations

Benton County
High 5 Home Inspections LLC, David Dragos, 1330 Blue Moon Road, Centerton
Dukes Carpentry LLC, Sergio Andres Duque, 2701 S.W. Boleimarker Road, Suite 31, Bentonville
Paul Schumann Enterprises Inc., Paul Schumann, 501 N.W. O St., Bentonville
Bridgewater Highland LLC, Michael Paul Nelson, 4000 S.W. Modern Way, Suite 101, Bentonville
SLW Consultants LLC, William Henry Miller, 8400 Windsong Lane, Bentonville
Waterwave Pools & Service LTD Co., Juan C. Sanchez Moreno, 18834 Beaver Hollow Road, Garfield
Clear Water Solutions LLC, Ashleigh Hudson, 3641 Ambrosia Lane, Bentonville
Pro Bike Center LLC, Jason N. Bramlett, 3350 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Suite 301, Rogers
Total Health Chiropractic LLC, Larry Shane Manley, 117 S. Dixieland Road, Suite B, Lowell
LCA Transport Inc., Xavier E. Funes Rivera, 118 Fox Run Place, Unit A, Lowell
Dirt Tek Trails LLC, Brandon Arce, 1110 S.E. E St., Bentonville
Rebekah Melancon Photography LLC, Rebekah Loraine Melancon, 704 Red Oak Drive, Siloam Springs
The Wolfe Den LLC, Emily L. Wolfe, 11876 Amy Ave., Rogers
Guitar Mama Soap LLC, Erin M. Foster, 12672 Oak Valley Drive, Rogers
Matthews Built LLC, Todd Matthews, 122 Fall Ave., Centerton
The Gallery Northwest Arkansas LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Ozark Baptist Church Of Benton County, Greg Luka, 807 N.W. A St., Bentonville
Spora Publishing LLC, William K. Hawkins, 3800 S.W. Cottage Lane, Bentonville
CWKL Ventures LLC, Hayden L. Lovelace, 2307 S.E. B St., Suite 1, Bentonville
T & P Properties LLC, Andrew T. Curry, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Herold Financial LLC, John Herold, 1 S. Sherwood Drive, Rogers
Kneads Bodywork LLC, Nickey D. Colclasure, 813 S. 28th St., Rogers
OHC Ventures Holding Inc., Susan Moore, 506 E. Spruce St., Rogers
Hold Your Horses LLC, Pamela K. Hudson, 41 W. Champions Blvd., Rogers
Taylor Homes Inc., Mari Lisa Taylor, 824 N.W. 64th Ave., Bentonville
Delight-Full LLC, Rebecca B. Hurst, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
D-Kan Concrete Inc., Daniel Meza, 1013 E. Green Acres Drive, Rogers
NWA Trucking LLC, Rick Dover, 1206 N. Wren Drive, Rogers
All India Sourcing Group Inc., Mark Palfreeman, 809 S.W. A St, Bentonville
Byrd In Hand LLC, Erin Ryan, 101 N.W. Olinka Pass St., Bentonville
Kaleka Investments LLC, Ajayvir Singh Kaleka, 2308 N.W. Harvard Walk, Bentonville
Flour & Flower Bread Co. LLC, Haylee Couch, 4406 S. Third Court, Rogers
RMR Partnership LLC, Rick Jeffcoat, 2060 Park Circle, Pea Ridge
Narrow Roads Lighting LLC, Eric Neel, 3500 Hurt Lane, Rogers
Bentonville Catering LLC, Colby Saylors, 14610 U.S. 62 East, Garfield
CBH Works LLC, Bill Watkins, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
B.R. Murphy Enterprises II Inc., Brian Murphy, 6206 S. 57th St., Rogers
Bunten & Associates Inc., Joanna Bunten, 6803 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers
Joanna Bunten Media Inc., Joanna Bunten, 6803 W. Shadow Valley Road, Rogers
Good Day Farm Retail Management LLC, James W. Smith, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
Carroll County
Abendschone Chapter, National Society Daughters Of The American Revolution, Phyllis Jane Jones, 7 Serenity Lane, Eureka Springs
Rockhouse Crossing LLC, Robin Phillips, 2039 E. Van Buren St., Suite B, Eureka Springs
Griffith Excavating & Plumbing Services LLC, Nikki Griffith, 2250 Arkansas 23 South, Eureka Springs
Avo Hill Trading Co. LLC, Steven Patrick Rush, 274 Carroll 1190, Eureka Springs
Purdy Media Group LLC, Melodye Lea Purdy, 15 Mission Hills Lane, Eureka Springs
Sanchez Trucking LLC, Jose Sanchez, 307 Jefferson Ave., Berryville
E.M.T. Farm LLC, Debbie Marr, 475 Carrroll 825, Green Forest
Museum Of Eureka Springs Art, Stephen Beacham, 101 Owen Road, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Casafety Compliance LLC, Cheryl Smith, 208 Madison 6023, Huntsville
Crackle Scentique LLC, Cheryl Villines, 354 Madison 8681, Huntsville
Washington County
B&B Dumpster Rental LLC, Wilbert Gene Baker, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Matilda Enterprises LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Eazy Rental Properties LLC, Victor Barrios, 618 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Amboy NLR USA LLC, John Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Fuller Scale Currency LLC, Alex Minor, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Mendez & Mendez Remodeling & Roofing Corp., Julio Mendez, 2209 S. Thompson St., Suite B1, Springdale
Dae's Photography LLC, Chyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Frenchtastic Bulldogs LLC, Sara Wyatt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Slick Trixx LLC, Justin Lee Crawley, 12217 U.S. 62 West, Farmington
Lux.Hangbagsxo Boutique LLC, Gabriela Lurdes Mendez, 4682 Cory St., Springdale
Fondren And Sons Holding Group LLC, Roderick Fondren, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Norvells 4:13 LLC, Tim Norvell, 811 Valley Lane, Springdale
Jor-Hal LLC, Tyrone Leake, 804 Queen Anne Lace Drive, Fayetteville
Rise Investments LLC, Maegan Hodge, 3129 Tanglewood Drive, Springdale
Ridgeline Drone Imagery LLC, Timothy Scott Byler, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
More Units Real Estate LLC, Kyler Wesley Grimes, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Ab And Son Lodging LLC, Brandon Craig Wilson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mystic Kween LLC, Arnesha Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Bright Builds Oz LLC, John C. Cloyed, 534 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville
Memento Mori Fitness LLC, Caitlin Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Renew Design Solutions LLC, Lashundra Laney, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Brady Road Apartments LLC, Michael Vaughan Mauldin, 4064 N. Remington Drive, Fayetteville
Larkspur Homes LLC, Joel Heck, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
E&E Property Holdings LLC, Ronald Patrick Cameron, 2369 Ridgewood Lane, Fayetteville
Independence Inspection Services LLC, Spencer Haslett, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
JT Morales Roofing LLC, Jose Torres, 725 Success Ave., Springdale
Chepe's Painting & Drywall LLC, Jose Jesus Martinez Torres, 2197 Harry St., Springdale
Omahawgs LLC, Rick Woods, 303 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville
Invictus Health PLLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale
Bowman Property Solutions LLC, Jeannette Bowman, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Rental Worx LLC, Luis Jimenez, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Refresh & Glow LLC, Macy Malott, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
JRG Gray Family Limited Partnership, Joseph R. Gray, 2949 N. Point Circle, Suite 2, Fayetteville
G&F Remodeling LLC, Gabriela Ortiz Lopez, 3179 Rosemary Ave., Springdale
Elkins Auto Body LLC, Kimberly Ritchie, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Lgbtfashion Corp., Evelina Yashchuk, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Big Ash Tree Construction LLC, John S. La Tour, 5371 Old Mill Road, Springdale
A Right To Read Initiative LLC, Lori Gladden, 13109 Cunard St., Fayetteville
Ari Eat LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Shift Consulting LLC, Morgan Scholz, 631 N. Willow Ave., Fayetteville
TSM Creative LLC, Tylor Moore, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
AM Brothers Construction LLC, Alexander Patino Dominguez, 19013 Clear Water Road, Springdale
Ace Technology LLC, Edilberto Montes Garcia, 5596 Amber Drive, Springdale
Darnoc Properties LLC, Conrad Eberhard, 2464 Riverwater Lane, Fayetteville
Bear State Landscaping LLC, Taylor Whitfield, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Liberating Laser LLC, Dana Conley, 2090 N. Chestnut Ave., Fayetteville
ZW Properties LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
TKC LLC, Thomas Batchelder, 2446 N. Brophy Ave., Fayetteville
Homes In No LLC, Christopher David Fox, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Devine Gaming Inc., Stephanie Porter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Team Pippen Elite LLC, Cederic Pippen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Vertex Granite LLC, Mario Ayala, 13667 N. U Of A Beef Farm Road, Fayetteville
Modern Day Valor LLC, Dacia Wollenberg, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
S & S Land Improvement LLC, Ralph Swaim, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
AW Riley Investment Co., Anthony Riley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
B.Ebba & Company LLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Dennis Dablemont LLC, Dennis Dablemont, 1976 Pine Woods Road, Springdale
Greenland Storage & RV LLC, Charles Bruce Bradshaw, 12782 Ziegler Lane, Springdale
Duran's Drywall Inc., Norma Torres, 4324 Falcon Road, Springdale
Wrigley Maple LLC, Scott M. Lar, 4100 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 310, Springdale
Mid South Boys LLC, Tracy Thrasher, 6445 Dearing Road, Springdale
Alexandria McCraney & Pattern Co. LLC, Alexandria Monice McCraney, 4498 W. Oldham Drive, Fayetteville
Lala's Wizard Cleaning Service LLC, Lamicah L. Sutton, 1320 N. Oakland Ave., Apt. 22, Fayetteville
Grand Allegiance LLC, Roderick Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Ausler Cato United Transport LLC, Darrel Cato, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Grit Factor LLC, Makesha Parrish, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Zumwalt Trucking LLC, Dusten Zumwalt, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kaps Capital LLC, Lovette Dobson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Kevin, Kari, And Kids Real Estate LLC, Kevin Riggins, 1204 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville
Rose Monroe LLC, Mary Chambers, 4332 W. Water Lilly Court, Fayetteville
Asher's Ranch LLC, Larry McCredy, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Tung Holdings LLC, Sartej S. Singh, 4379 Carriage Crossing Lane, Springdale
Admirable Aides LLC, Jenny Choi, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Appollo's Crown LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Bleu LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
McKeown Law Firm PLLC, Jennifer McKeown, 3790 N. Bellafont Blvd., Suite 3, Fayetteville
Sacred Art Tattoo LLC, Justin Gaither, 321 E. Thurman St., Prairie Grove.