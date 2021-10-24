Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 10-24-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• MAMMOUTH ORANGE, 1315 Donna Drive, Redfield. Date of inspection Oct. 6. Observed flies in establishment. Corrective Action: Maintain the premises free of insects, and other pests. The presence of insects, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control. Observed food in walk in freezer stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor in compliance with established regulations. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observed no test strips in establishment. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• MAMMOUTH ORANGE, 1315 Donna Drive, Redfield. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 18. All violations were corrected during time of follow inspection.

• TACO BELL, 2712 Olive St. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 15. No violations observed pertaining to complaint during time of inspection.

• LITTLE FIREHOUSE DAYCARE, 2911 W. 13th Ave., Date of inspection Oct. 8. Observation: Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. Corrective Action: Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system. Paper towels was placed at hand washing sink during time of inspection.

• ADC-PINE BLUFF WORK COMPLEX, 890 Freeline Drive. Date of inspection Oct. 5. No Certified Food Manager. Warden is to email copy of Kitchen Supervisor's Serve Safe Document. Meal service finished at time of assessment.

• ADC-PINE BLUFF WORK COMPLEX, 890 Freeline Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 7. No violations reported. This follow up assessment regards item #55 only. Was sent Kitchen Supervisor's Serve Safe information by email, thus; no signature on assessment report.

• BROADMOOR ELEMENTARY, Wisconsin Street. Date of inspection Oct. 7. Observed single service items being stored directly on the floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination. Single service items were removed during time of inspection.