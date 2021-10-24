Local notes: Shiloh Museum announces exhibits, staff

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Institute at the University of Arkansas announces the following classes for the upcoming week:

• Oct. 27: Taiwan – On the Edge, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Oct. 28: Tawdry Tales of Our First Ladies – The Modern Years (via Zoom), $25 members, $40 nonmembers. Don't miss this humorous yet historical take on our First Ladies beginning with Grace Coolidge running through Michelle Obama.

• Oct. 29-Nov. 5: How Elections Are Conducted in Washington County, $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: olli.uark.edu or (479) 575-4545.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Shiloh Museum

Upcoming exhibits and events at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale include:

Through Nov. 3 -- "I Just Know I Like to Paint," an exploration of the life and work of Essie Treat Ward, a self-taught artist from Searcy County.

Nov. 6-Dec. 4 -- "Dia de Muertos: A Cultural Interpretation of the Times," an exhibition hosted in partnership by Arts One Presents, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History and Latin Art Organization of Arkansas. The exhibition will welcome approximately 30 works from artists of Latin ancestry and allies of the Latin culture and traditions.

Through Dec. 11 -- "Gone Fishing," a photo exhibit about fishing in Northwest Arkansas including the rise of commercial tourism, the business of fishing, the changing landscape, private trout farms and hatcheries, fishing as a profession, managing today's resources, and the future of fishing.

Through April 26, 2022 -- "Seen Through Her Wardrobe," an exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897-1980).

The museum also welcomes Sandra Cox Birchfield as the new communications and marketing manager. She brings with her experience in the newspaper world and public relations and marketing experience at the University of Arkansas Walton College of Business.

The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and admission is free.

Information: (479) 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

