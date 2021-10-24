'Needle spiking' raises British fears

LONDON -- Britain is increasingly feeling like a hostile place for women, as there have been multiple reports of "needle spiking" -- which involves an injection being administered to someone without their knowledge or consent, usually in a nightclub or bar setting -- as opposed to the more commonly-known method of contaminating alcoholic drinks.

Zara Owen, a 19-year-old student in Nottingham, central England, said she woke up after clubbing with a "sharp, agonizing pain in my leg" and "almost zero recollection" of the night before. She walked with a limp for the remainder of the day, she wrote on social media, before finding a "pinprick" and realizing that she had been "spiked" by a needle that had pierced through her jeans.

Thankfully, she added, her friends -- who had noticed her behaving strangely -- helped her to return safely home.

"The fact that this form of spiking is happening is horrifying, with the memory loss it brought me," Owen told The Washington Post. "What is supposed to be a fun night leads us to almost fear the unknown."

Nottinghamshire police announced last week that it had received 15 reports of alleged spiking with a sharp object since Oct. 2, with the majority of reports made by females, in venues across the popular university town. Two men had been arrested so far on "suspicion of conspiracy to administer poison with intent to injure, annoy or aggrieve," they added on Friday.

Cases have also been reported elsewhere in Britain, mostly among college students, in Glasgow, Exeter and Birmingham.

The reported needle spiking incidents come after two high-profile murders of women on the streets, which have left Britain stunned. The overall number of reported needle spiking incidents remains far below the number of drink spiking incidents thought to occur, and have not yet been linked to other crimes such as rape or theft, but police chiefs have been asked to urgently assess how widespread the attacks are around the country, while the home secretary has also expressed concern.

In September, a U.K. watchdog called violence against women "an epidemic" and said authorities should treat it with as much urgency as fighting terrorism. On average, a woman is killed by a man in the United Kingdom every three days, it said.

Police have also been criticized for their approach -- including for their advice to women, to shout or wave down a bus if they encounter a lone police officer they do not trust -- which some said continued to place the onus on women.

The needle spiking cases have also prompted a public petition urging politicians to enact tougher laws to search guests on arrival to nightclubs. As of Saturday, it had garnered more than 165,000 signatures, which will trigger the British parliament to consider the petition for a debate.

Owen told The Post that she would "like to see more change in nightclubs," including better searches before people enter.