NFL capsules

Bengals at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 6 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 27-23-0; Ravens def. Bengals 38-21 on Jan. 2

LAST WEEK Ravens def. Chargers 34-6; Bengals def. Lions 34-11

ON OFFENSE

BENGALS;VS.;RAVENS

(20) 106.2;RUSHING;155.2 (4)

(18) 238.3;PASSING;266.5 (11)

(21) 344.5;TOTAL;421.7 (4)

(11) 24.7;SCORING;28.3 (7)

ON DEFENSE

RAVENS;VS.;BENGALS

(8) 90.5;RUSHING;82.0 (3)

(13) 240.5;PASSING;277.3 (25)

(8) 331.0;TOTAL;359.3 (18)

(5) 18.5;SCORING;20.5 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Lamar Jackson (1,686 passing, 9 TDs; 392 rushing, 2 TDs) has accounted for 82 percent of the Ravens' offense this season, up from 65 percent in 2020.

Falcons at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Falcons by 2 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 9-4; Dolphins def. Falcons 20-17 on Oct. 15, 2017

LAST WEEK Dolphins lost to Jaguars 23-20; Falcons were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

FALCONS;VS.DOLPHINS

(24) 91.0;RUSHING;71.5 (32)

(12) 254.6;PASSING;218.5 (28)

(20) 345.6;TOTAL;290.0 (30)

(22) 21.0;SCORING;16.5 (29)

ON DEFENSE

FALCONS;VS.;DOLPHINS

(12) 108.2;RUSHING;125.3 (22)

(14) 244.4;PASSING;292.5 (29)

(13) 352.6;TOTAL;417.8 (30)

(31) 29.6;SCORING;29.5 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons all-purpose back Cordarrelle Patterson is second on the team in rushing (173, 1 TD) and receiving (25-295, 4) and is averaging 24.9 yards on 8 kickoff returns.

Panthers at Giants

Noon

LINE Panthers by 3

SERIES Panthers lead 7-4; Panthers def. Giants 33-31 on Oct. 7, 2018

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Vikings 34-28 (OT); Giants lost to Rams 38-11

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;GIANTS

(17) 109.5;RUSHING;89.8 (25)

(15) 244.3;PASSING;270.8 (10)

(18) 353.8;TOTAL;360.7 (16)

(16) 23.8;SCORING;19.0 (27)

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;GIANTS

(15) 111.5;RUSHING;137.2 (29)

(2) 196.8;PASSING;264.2 (22)

(3) 308.3;TOTAL;401.3 (27)

(6) 20.2;SCORING;29.5 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants QB Daniel Jones (1,524 passing, 188 rushing) had 4 turnovers in the Giants' 27-point loss to the Rams, one week after getting knocked out of Cowboys game with a concussion.

Jets at Patriots

Noon

LINE Patriots by 7

SERIES New England leads 70-54-1; Patriots def. Jets 25-6 on Sept. 19

LAST WEEK Jets were on a bye; Patriots lost 35-29 in OT

ON OFFENSE

JETS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(31) 74.0;RUSHING;86.7 (27))

(30) 193.0 ;PASSING;235.7 (19)

(31) 267.0;TOTAL; 322.3 (26)

(32) 13.4;SCORING;20.8 (24)

ON DEFENSE

JETS;VS.;PATRIOTS

(21) 123.4;RUSHING;112.8 (17)

(17) 249.4;PASSING;246.3 (16)

(22) 372.8 ;TOTAL;359.2 (17)

(18) 24.2;SCORING;21.2 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jets have lost 11 consecutive games to the Patriots, and they have not defeated them in Foxborough, Mass., since Jan. 16, 2011.

Washington at Packers

Noon (Fox)

LINE Packers by 8

SERIES Packers lead 21-16-1; Packers def. Washington 20-15 on Dec. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Packers def. Bears 24-14; Washington lost to Chiefs 31-13

ON OFFENSE

WASH.;VS.;PACKERS

(19) 106.3;RUSHING;109.5 (17)

(24) 229.8;PASSING;234.0 (21)

(24) 336.2;TOTAL;234.0 (21)

(21) 22.7;SCORING;24.0 (15)

ON DEFENSE

WASH.;VS.;PACKERS

(19) 113.5;RUSHING;108.5 (13)

(32) 309.5;PASSING;206.5 (4)

(31) 423.0;TOTAL;31.0 (5)

(32) 31.0;SCORING;22.7 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers are 5-0 and averaging 28.2 points per game since a 38-3 season-opening loss to the Saints. QB Aaron Rodgers has thrown 12 TD passes with 1 INT. during that span.

Chiefs at Titans

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 4 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 30-24-0; Chiefs def. Titans 35-24 on Jan. 19, 2020

LAST WEEK Chiefs def. Washington 31-13; Titans def. Bills 34-31

ON OFFENSE

CHIEFS;VS.;TITANS

(10) 125;RUSHING;164.2 (3)

(2) 308.5;PASSING;220.5 (27)

(2) 433.5;TOTAL;384.7 (11)

(5) 30.8;SCORING;27.7 (8)

ON DEFENSE

CHIEFS;VS.;TITANS

(27) 133.2;RUSHING;107.7 (9)

(25) 277.3;PASSING;276.3 (24)

(28) 410.5;TOTAL;384.0 (24)

(28) 29.3;SCORING;26.8 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans RB Derrick Henry (783 rushing, 10 TDs) is averaging 29 carries and 145 yards rushing in 5 games since being held to 58 yards in season-opening loss to Cardinals.

Eagles at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE Raiders by 3

SERIES Eagles lead 7-6-0; Eagles def. Raiders 19-10 on Dec. 25, 2017

LAST WEEK Eagles lost to Buccaneers 28-22; Raiders def. Broncos 34-24

EAGLES;VS.;RAIDERS

(15) 113.7;RUSHING;79.8 (30)

(23) 232.3;PASSING;305.3 (3)

(19) 346.0;TOTAL;385.2 (10)

(20) 22.8;SCORING;24.5 (13)

ON DEFENSE

EAGLES;VS.;RAIDERS

(28) 135.3;RUSHING;130.7 (25)

(5) 211.8;PASSING;222.7 (10)

(11) 347.2;TOTAL;353.3 (14)

(23) 25.3;SCORING;24.0 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Raiders QB Derek Carr (1,946 passing, 10 TDs) returns home, where he has completed 61.2% of his passes. He clicked at a 68.4% rate in road games vs. Steelers, Chargers and Broncos.

Lions at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE Rams by 16

SERIES Rams lead 44-41-1; Rams def. Lions 30-16 on Dec. 2, 2018

LAST WEEK Rams def. New York Giants 38-11; Lions lost to Bengals 34-11

ON OFFENSE

LIONS;VS.;RAMS

(23) 91.8;RUSHING;103.5 (21)

(25) 229.2;PASSING;297.5 (4)

(27) 321.0;TOTAL;401.0 (8)

(28) 18.2;SCORING;29.8 (6)

ON DEFENSE

LIONS;VS.;RAMS

(26) 132.2;RUSHING;107.7 (9)

(19) 252.3; PASSING;259.3 (21)

(25) 384.5;TOTAL;367.0 (21)

(25) 28.7;SCORING;21.2 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Rams QB Matthew Stafford (1,838 passing, 69.5%, 16 TDs, 4 INTs) goes against his former team for the first time since being trade. Stafford spent 12 seasons with the Lions.

Texans at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE Cardinals by 17 1/2

SERIES Tied at 2-2; Texans def. Cardinals 31-21 on Nov. 19, 2017

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Colts 31-3; Cardinals def. Browns 37-14

ON OFFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;CARDINALS

(26) 87.2;RUSHING;130.7 (5)

(29) 207.2;PASSING;272.3 (9)

(29) 294.3;TOTAL;403.0 (7)

(31) 15.3;SCORING;32.3 (4)

ON DEFENSE

TEXANS;VS.;CARDINALS

(31) 141.3;RUSHING;31;128.0 (23)

(18) 249.8;PASSING;214.8 (6)

(26) 391.2;TOTAL;342.8 (10)

(25) 28.7;SCORING;18.2 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins (26-367 receiving, 6 TDs in 2021) caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 TDs in 7 seasons with Texans. This is Hopkins' second season with the Cardinals and his first game vs. Texans.

Bears at Bucs

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Buccaneers by 11 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 40-20; Bears def. Bucs 20-19 on Oct. 8, 2020

LAST WEEK Bears lost to Packers 24-14; Bucs def. Eagles 28-22

ON OFFENSE

BEARS;VS.;BUCS

(7) 129.0;RUSHING;85.3 (28)

(32) 117.2;PASSING;340.7 (1)

(32) 246.2;TOTAL;426.0 (3)

(30) 16.3;SCORING;32.5 (3)

ON DEFENSE

BEARS;VS.;BUCS

(16) 112.2;RUSHING;54.8 (1)

(8) 218.7;PASSING;280.8 (27)

(7) 330.8;TOTAL;335.7 (9)

(8) 20.7;SCORING;24.0 (16

WHAT TO WATCH The Bears' seventh-ranked rushing offense against the Bucs' top-ranked rushing defense. The Bears are the only team averaging more yards per game rushing than passing.

Colts at 49ers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Ravens by 2 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 26-19-0; Colts def. 49ers 26-23 (OT) on Oct. 8, 2017

LAST WEEK Colts def. Texans 31-13; 49ers had a bye

ON OFFENSE

COLTS;VS.;49ERS

(11) 124.2;RUSHING;122.0

(16) 243.3;PASSING;246.2 (14)

(15) 367.5;TOTAL;368.2 (14)

(19) 23.2;SCORING;23.4 (17)

ON DEFENSE

COLTS;VS.;49ERS

(14) 111.0;RUSHING;113.2 (18)

(20) 255.5;PASSING;216.6 (7)

(20) 366.5 ;TOTAL;329.8 (6)

(11) 21.8;SCORING;23.8 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH More than a half inch of rain is forecast to fall during the game on the natural grass at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. High winds are also being predicted.

Saints at Seahawks

7 15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

LINE Saints by 4 1/2

SERIES Tied at 8-8; Saints def. Seahawks 33-27 on Sept. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Saints had a bye, Seahawks lost to Steelers 23-20 (OT)

SAINTS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(9) 125.8;RUSHING;110.7 (16)

(31) 169.4;PASSING;233.3 (22)

(28) 295.2;TOTAL;344.0 (22)

(10) 25.4;SCORING;23.3 (18)

SAINTS;VS.;SEAHAWKS

(2) 79.0;RUSHING;140.8 (30)

(23) 275.0;PASSING;292.3 (28)

(15) 354.0;TOTAL;433.2 (32)

(3) 18.2;SCORING;24.8 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints RB Alvin Kamara (368 rushing, 1 TD; 15-113 receiving, 3 TDs) takes on a Seahawks defense that is 30th in rushing yards allowed and last in total yards. Kamara leads the Saints in rushing and receptions.