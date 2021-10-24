North Little Rock notebook: Northern Lights festivities return

Northern Lights festivities return

The annual Northern Lights holiday event will return this year after a 2020 hiatus because of covid-19.

North Little Rock officials said festivities will take place Nov. 21 with food trucks, a holiday market and live entertainment at Argenta Plaza. Also, performers from the Argenta Community Theater will perform Christmas carols.

Chris Kennedy, owner of Black Santa ARK LLC and a data analyst from the city, will portray Santa at the celebration.

Masking is encouraged but will not be required, according to a news release.

Volunteers sought to mentor youths

The North Little Rock School District is seeking people interested in mentoring youths after seeing an increase in misbehavior among students.

School officials blame an increase in disciplinary incidents on the covid-19 pandemic and social media fueling student unrest, and are looking for people interested in mentoring.

The school district will hold three orientations for anyone interested in mentoring:

• Wednesday: 6 p.m. at Iglesia Creciendo en Cristo, 5512 Pike Ave.

• Thursday: 7 p.m. at First NLR Church, 4501 Burrow Drive.

• Nov. 8: 6 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1824 Edmonds St.

'South of Music' performances set

Beginning Nov. 3, the Argenta Community Theater will begin performances of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic "The Sound of Music."

The production is a collaboration between Argenta Community Theater and Wildwood Park for the Arts.

Performances will take place at Argenta Community Theater from Nov. 3-13 and at Wildwood Park for the Arts from Nov. 18-21.