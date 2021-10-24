Patents awarded to Arkansans Oct. 19, 2021

Patent 11,149,255 B2. Compositions and Methods for Generating Reversion Free Attenuated and/or Replication Incompetent Vaccine Vectors. Issued to James Forrest and Gang Li, both of Little Rock, and Laurie Krug and Steven Skiena, both of Albany, N.Y. Assigned to BioVentures LLC of Little Rock and The Research Foundation for the State of University of New York, Albany, N.Y.

Patent 11,151,170 B2. System and Method for Improving Computational Efficiency of Consumer Databases Utilizing Household Links. Issued to Amresh Mohanlal and W. Dwayne Collins, both of Conway. Assigned to LiveRamp Inc. of San Francisco.

Patent 11,151,300 B2. Integrated Routing Assembly and System Using Same. Issued to Brian Keith Lloyd, Gregory Walz and Bruce Reed, all of Maumelle; Ayman Isaac of Little Rock, and Kent E. Regnier of Lombard, Ill. Assigned to Molex LLC of Lisle, Ill.

Patent 11,151,544 B2. System and Method for Placing an Order Using a Local Device. Issued to Vadim Grabovski, Fayetteville, Issa Abboud of Cave Springs, and Craig Huber and Chris Venable, both of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,153,023 B2. Reducing Interference by Combining Signals at Different Strengths and Transmitting the Combined Signal from an Antenna. Issued to Paul Turner of Greenbrier and Kurt Huber of Atlanta. Assigned to AT&T Intellectual Property I, L.P. of Atlanta and AT&T Mobility II LLC of Atlanta.