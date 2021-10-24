PB Links go pink for breast cancer awareness month

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to observe breast cancer awareness on Tuesday to wear pink during the day and at their virtual meeting that evening.

Pine Bluff residents are also encouraged to have mammograms and conduct breast self-exams regularly.

During each October, the Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links, along with 18,000 members nationwide, pauses to remind people about breast cancer awareness, prevention and treatment, according to a news release.

"Breast cancer continues to be the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women, accounting for 30% of the new cancer diagnoses in 2021. In women under 45, breast cancer is more common in African American women, who are also more likely to succumb to the disease," according to the release.

"Each person can have influence by engaging their families, friends, and associates to become knowledgeable about breast cancer and the importance of early detection," according to the release.

Beverly Cotledge is chair of the Health and Human Services Facet of the chapter.

"Let's just do it," she said.

Other members of the facet are: Jerilean Brewer, co-chair; Barbara Akins; Hazel Linton; Eva McGee; and Angela Paskel.

Tenita Shannon-Gragg is the current chapter president.

The Pine Bluff Chapter was chartered in 1969. The Links Inc. is an international, nonprofit organization, established in 1946.

The friendship chain has grown to 18,000 professional women of color in more than 270 chapters in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

It is one of the nation's oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of women committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry, according to the release.