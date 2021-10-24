Prep Football Roundup

Harrison 42, Morrilton 7

Beck Jones ran for three touchdowns as Harrison kept its playoff hopes alive with a homecoming victory over Morrilton.

Jones scored on runs of 12 and 4 yards in the first quarter after Morrilton (3-5, 2-3) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Damarius Martin's 20-yard touchdown run on the third play. The Goblins (5-3, 2-2) extended their lead to 35-7 at halftime on touchdown runs by Brody Gilliam and Tristian Thompson and a 12-yard touchdown pass from Logan Plumlee to Dylan Block.

Jones then scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter to force the running clock.

Pea Ridge 54,

Clarksville 49

Will Anderson's 24-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Dixon with 49.1 seconds remaining lifted Pea Ridge past Clarksville and gave Blackhawks coach Brey Cook his first win as head coach in a wild 5A-West Conference affair at Blackhawk Stadium.

Pea Ridge (1-7, 1-4) trailed 41-30 late in the third quarter, but Anderson's 42-yard touchdown reception and Seth Foster's 7-yard touchdown run gave the Blackhawks a 46-41 lead with 9:35 remaining. Clarksville, however, regained the lead on Shane Edgmon's 1-yard touchdown run with 5:13 remaining before the Blackhawks rallied one more time.

Dixon finished with 360 yards and five touchdowns on 20-of-31 passing as Anderson caught nine passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns and Trevor Blair added six catches for 136 yards and two scores. Joe Adams added 14 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown.

Greenbrier 48, Farmington 6

Nicholas Huett and Carter McElhany scored two touchdowns apiece as Greenbrier rolled past Farmington during 5A-West Conference action at Greenbrier.

The Panthers jumped out to a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs of 3 yards by Cooper Wilcox and 81 yards by Eli Weaver. Farmington's only score came on Caden Elsik's 2-yard run with 5:03 left in the first quarter and made it 14-6, but McElhany returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a score.

Huett then scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards, and McElhany forced the running clock with his 71-yard touchdown reception from Wilcox in the third quarter.

Vilonia 56, Alma 20

Already 7-0 for the first time since 1989, the Vilonia Eagles moved a step closer to settling a Faulkner County Feud two weeks from now with unbeaten Greenbrier by steamrolling Alma in 5A-West play.

The Airedales (3-5, 2-3) took a quick 7-0 lead on Brilee White's 72-yard touchdown catch on the second play of the game.

Vilonia answered almost as quickly when quarterback Austin Myers added to his storied season with a 67-yard swing pass to Lane Hunter, who weaved his way down the sideline for a quick score. With 10:51 left in the first quarter, Alma led 7-6.

Myers was just getting started. He threw for 432 yards (19-of-24 passing) and six touchdowns. Vilonia finished with 547 total yards of offense.

Myers threw two more touchdown passes in the first quarter to Jamison Hinsley and Kannon Barlett to put the Eagles ahead 20-7.

Alma moved inside the Vilonia 20 twice in the first half but turned the ball over on downs. Meanwhile, the Eagles added to the lead on Hinsley's 25-yard touchdown reception and a 97-yarder to Barlett.

Alma quarterback Joe Trusty threw a 25-yard scoring strike to Derek Hatcher to pull Alma within 35-14 at the half.

Trusty threw for 230 yards and capped Alma's scoring with a 9-yard run.

Paris 31, Perryville 6

Chase Watts scored three touchdowns as Paris (8-0, 5-0 3A-4) remained unbeaten by taking down Perryville (6-2, 4-1).

Watts finished with 62 yards on 11 carries for the Eagles, who finished with 362 yards on offense. Duke Walker ran 17 times for 128 yards and 1 touchdown, while Blake Martinez caught 5 passes for 66 yards for the hosts, who also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a score.

Nate Henderson spearheaded Paris' defensive effort with a team-high 11 tackles.

Ozark 35, Pottsville 14

Quarterback Landon Wright led the way for Ozark (5-2, 4-0 4A-4) in a victory over Pottsville (3-6, 1-4).

Wright had 10 carries for 70 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also went 2-of-3 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Eli Masingale ran for 76 yards and a score and caught one pass for 58 yards.

Green Forest 33, Gravette 29

Green Forest scored three times in the fourth quarter, then held off a late Gravette comeback attempt to pick up its first 4A-1 Conference win of the year.

Green Forest (2-5, 1-4) trailed 21-8 at halftime and 21-14 after three quarters before Trevor Stark's 47-yard touchdown run pulled the Tigers within a point. Fredy Juarez put Green Forest ahead with his 3-yard touchdown run following an interception by Navor Perez, then Barrett Phillips' 3-yard touchdown run gave the Tigers a 33-21 cushion with 3:14 left.

Gravette (1-7, 1-4) pulled within 33-29 on Rhett Hilger's 11-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Ellis and two-point conversion pass to Karl Bontrager, then the Lions recovered the onside kick. Gravette was able to move the ball to the 5, but Hilger lost 5 yards on first down and threw a trio of incomplete passes to end the game.

Huntsville 48,

Berryville 35

Amos Mayes threw five touchdown passes to lead Huntsville past Berryville in a 4A-1 Conference shootout at Berryville.

Huntsville (3-5, 2-3) trailed 21-7 early, but Mayes threw touchdown passes of 13 yards to Dylan Sieber and 3 yards to Phillip Litterell to make it a 21-20 game at halftime. He then hit Tucker Bradley with a 71-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter and added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Kolton Reynolds to give the Eagles a 34-21 lead.

Duggar Tipton added a 1-yard touchdown run, while Bradley scored Huntsville's final touchdown with a 17-yard fumble recovery. Jaeden Tanksley had touchdown runs of 4 and 23 yards in the second half for Berryville (1-7, 0-5).

Booneville 49, Atkins 0

Rocky Ross and Randon Ray each ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter as Booneville ran past host Atkins in 3A-4 Conference action.

Ray scored on runs of 16 and 64 yards, while Ross added touchdown runs of 9 and 74 yards to give the Bearcats an early 28-0 cushion. Brooks Herrera added a 33-yard touchdown run and Dax Goff scored from 71 yards out to make it a 42-0 Booneville halftime lead.

Ray finished with 112 yards on seven carries as the Bearcats has 446 yards on the ground. Goff added 96 yards on three carries, while Ross had 88 yards on three carries.

Booneville's defense, meanwhile, held Atkins to just 132 yards total offense.

Cedarville 49,

Greenland 12

Darryl Kattich scored five touchdowns to lead Cedarville to its first win over Greenland since 2009.

The senior rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. He also caught four passes for 113 yards and three touchdowns.

Hayden Partain added 118 yards rushing and a touchdown on 16 carries while quarterback Cody Dickens threw for 121 yards and three scores.

CONTACT US: Prep football coaches in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are encouraged to submit game highlights for inclusion in the Sunday Prep Football Roundup. Send game highlights and statistics to sports@nwadg.com by 4:30 p.m. Saturday.