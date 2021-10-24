Ronnie Dedman lauded for civic leadership skills

Ronnie Dedman, president of AT&T Arkansas, was presented with the 2021 Vision Award on Oct. 7 at the Clinton Presidential Center.

The award was given by the World Services for the Blind Foundation for Dedman's history of leadership in the community. He has been at AT&T for 43 years and was named its president in 2018. He has served on numerous boards and commissions and is currently chairman of the board of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce.

World Services for the Blind was founded in 1947 in Little Rock to serve blind or visually impaired people who needed to learn independent living skills or job training. It has served more than 16,000 people from all 50 states and 59 countries, according to its website.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal