Roselle, Mexican Hydrangea and Firecracker Plant

Hibiscus sabdariffa commonly called Roselle or Florida cranberry is a tropical hibiscus in Arkansas, that only blooms in the fall. We saw these plants in Texas on our trip that were just loaded with “fruits”—the edible calyx. I have been growing one and it is doing well,

but it is just beginning to bloom—a bit later than what we saw in Texas. This is the first time I have grown Roselle in a container, but I also planted it a tad late (I bought it in late June). All parts of the plant, including the seeds, leaves, fruits, and roots, are used medicinally or in foods. The leaves are lobed and reddish-green and can be used as a cooked green or added raw for a nice "zing" to a salad. Appearing in October, the flowers are typically yellow with a dark center and about 3 inches wide.

The part of the plant most popular however, is found at the bottom of each flower. This fleshy, bright red cup-like structure contains the plant's seeds and is called a calyx. The color and tart taste of the calyces makes them a good replacement for cranberries. It is the “zing” in Red zinger tea. Save some seeds to start new plants next year.

Clerodendrum bungei

– commonly called Mexican hydrangea or cashmere bouquet is a perennial plant that does well in the shade---too well. The plant dies back in the winter months, but rebounds in leaps and bounds the following season, with a tenacious and spreading root system.

Cold weather will limit its spread in the northern tier of Arkansas, but in central and southern Arkansas, either containerize it or be prepared to thin. I had never seen plants as tall as we saw in Fort Worth,

but although showy in the shade garden, I would avoid planting it.

Russelia sarmentosa or leafy firecracker plant or red rocket

is an annual or perennial in Arkansas, depending on where it is grown. I have had the narrow leafed variety Russelia equisetiformis

overwinter several years, but it is short-lived for me too. Both are considered winter hardy from zones 8-10. The growth habit is very similar to R. equisetiformis, but this one has rounded, dime-size leaves.

The plant does well in morning sun, filtered sun or part shade. Both varieties have spectacular red tubular flowers produced in a whorl from mid summer through early fall. Hummingbirds adore it.

