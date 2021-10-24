Seahawks hoping to regain prestige

SEATTLE -- Pete Carroll does not want the story written yet, because if it were, the story would say the Seattle Seahawks are faltering at a level rarely seen over the past decade.

The Seahawks coach would like a few more weeks before declarations are made about whether Seattle can find its way back into contention or is bound to languish at the bottom of the NFC West.

"It's going to be a long way down the schedule, there are a lot of things that will happen around the league, and we have to take care of our business," Carroll said. "As it is always the case, postponing judgment is a powerful tool if you have it and that's what we have to do."

Although Carroll would like to postpone assessments on where the Seahawks stand, the reality is they've been a major disappointment heading into Monday night's matchup against New Orleans.

At 2-4, the Seahawks are in last place in perhaps the toughest division in the league and with only Detroit and the New York Giants having worse records in the NFC.

Yes, the Seahawks have been dealt a challenging hand with the loss of quarterback Russell Wilson to a finger injury, starting running back Chris Carson with neck troubles and a defense that had a four-week span statistically that was among the worst in league history.

Seattle is more than one-third of the way through the season and at the point where if a turnaround is going to happen it needs to start with the Saints, but Carroll doesn't want his team feeling a sense of urgency.

"I think it's really important that we don't let that disrupt the way we prepare and operate because it can turn the way you respond and react in a direction that can work against you," Carroll said. "When you over try, you're not acting like you're capable of acting. You're acting like something else."

While New Orleans isn't in the same precarious position as Seattle, the Saints can't afford many stumbles if they want to keep up with Tampa Bay in the NFC South.

The Saints went into the bye week with more than a half-dozen starters or prominent regulars injured. This past week, several of them have been designated for return from injured reserve to the active roster. They include starting defensive end Marcus Davenport, who sacked Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 but hasn't played since because of a pectoral strain. Also back -- at least at practice -- are starting linebacker Kwon Alexander, starting receiver Tre'Quan Smith and veteran kicker Wil Lutz.

Alexander also has played in just the season opener, while Smith and Lutz have been injured since preseason.

Lutz was New Orleans' kicker for every game the previous five seasons. New Orleans has been through several kickers since Lutz was injured, including Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey. The Saints also have kicker Brian Johnson on the roster if Lutz isn't ready this week.

In addition, center Erik McCoy (calf) and starting left tackle Terron Armstead (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) (elbow) returned to practice this week. However, receiver Michael Thomas did not practice on Thursday, nor did Taysom Hill.

"This bye is more unique than I can recall in the past just because of the amount of players that have been injured," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "This is a tough week because there's so much going on and we have to see how it goes. ... There's a handful of different guys [coming back]. So, keeping track of it this week is challenging for me."