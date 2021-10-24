Shooting in Conway traffic stop leaves suspect dead, officer wounded

Officers with the Conway Police Department shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after, police said, he opened fire and wounded an officer.

Nicholas Smith, 35, of Conway died during a traffic stop at around 12:49 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

Police said they pulled Smith over early Sunday morning after responding to a domestic disturbance call near College Street in Conway. Officers responding to the call spotted Smith, who was a suspect in the incident, and initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, police said, Smith pulled out a gun and began shooting, wounding a Conway Police Department officer. Officers returned fire, shooting and killing Smith, who died at the scene, according to police.

The wounded officer was transported to a nearby hospital, according to a news release.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The incident is being investigated by Arkansas State Police.