Small-town pair marry after WWII, sans fanfare

Harley Bridger jokes that he chased Katy Tole around for a couple of years before they were married.

Both grew up in the Pangburn area, but his being ahead of her in school meant they didn't know each other well.

Harley joined the Army after high school and was away fighting in World War II for more than two years before returning home in the fall of 1945. He saw Katy at a nightclub, he says, and she was dressed up and out on the town.

"She was a young girl running around looking for boyfriends," he quips.

Katy had left Pangburn after high school graduation to live with relatives and work in Wichita, Kan. She was home for just a week to visit her parents at the end of the war when she ran into Harley.

"He was just kind of loose around town, trying to relax a little bit," she says. "We just got kind of acquainted again. We started talking and had a good relationship."

They went out on two or three dates before she went back to Wichita at the end of the week to resume her position as a cashier at Safeway.

Harley soon followed, tagging along with some friends from Pangburn who were going there to look for jobs. He found a job at the Cessna Aircraft Co.

He didn't know back then whether his moving to Wichita would lead to them being together.

"At that time, I didn't have that kind of plan," he says.

Harley and Katy did reconnect in Wichita, though, and they started going out as often as their work schedules aligned. They did the usual movies and dinners and they danced the old-fashioned two-step to singers like Bob Wills and songs like his "San Antonio Rose."

"I was working and didn't have time for much of anything, but he would pick me up after work if he was off work, and we would go out to eat and maybe go to a movie," Katy says.

Their courtship evolved quickly.

"We decided we knew one another well enough -- we came from the same little town -- and we loved one another enough to do so, so we decided to get married," she says.

Harley says there wasn't a formal proposal.

"We just kind of decided it was time to do it," Harley says. "There was no formal getting-down-on-my-knee or any of that type of thing. We found a preacher and we went to his house."

They were married on Oct. 19, 1946.

Katy was the oldest of the cousins in her family and was tickled to have a couple of the younger cousins attend her wedding with her aunt and uncle.

"The war was over and a lot of people had left that area," she says. "But we went to the minister's home and they had a little girl and a little cousin and they were about 5 and 6 years old. When the minister pronounced us man and wife and he kissed me, those little girls just laughed and laughed. They thought that was the funniest thing they had ever seen."

The Bridgers moved to Arkansas in 1948 when Harley enrolled at Arkansas State Teachers College, now the University of Central Arkansas, in Conway.

"I had decided I didn't have much of a future in the air industry because it was just an off and on kind of thing, so I decided to enroll in school," he says. "And I decided the best place for me while I was going to school was probably Arkansas."

Harley majored in business education. His career took him to Arizona, where he retired as a high school administrator after 30 years and where Katy worked in schools part time. After retirement they moved back to Arkansas.

"Both of us had widowed mothers and we were the logical ones to take care of them," he says.

They have two children -- Ronnie Bridger of Prescott, Ariz., and John Bridger of Scottsdale, Ariz. They also have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

"The truth is, after World War II, most of the boys I knew -- and I knew quite a few -- were married within six months to a year," Harley says. "When you're overseas or in the Army about the only pastime you have is writing letters. Being away from home, away from your family and all of your friends ... all the time I was in the service I never saw anyone I had known before."

Like those boys, he had found a job and looked for a life partner.

"I looked for someone to cook biscuits," he jokes. "She was a good housekeeper, a good seamstress. ... We have had a good life together."

They celebrated their 60th anniversary with a trip to the New England states and Quebec. They celebrated their 75th anniversary with a reception at their home in Searcy.

"We've traveled a lot, and do travel quite a bit -- we're slowing down a little bit because of our age," Katy says. "But we've had a good life. We have two boys and they have wonderful families. Our children are just precious to us."

More News The first time I saw my future spouse: She says: “I thought he was a very handsome young man. I didn’t envision him being my husband because I’d just met him, but I liked what I saw.” He says: “I thought she was a pretty nice-looking girl.” On our wedding day: She says: “We didn’t have a car at the time and when we moved into our apartment we lived just about a block from the grocery store. So after we got married we walked to the store and got some groceries.” He says: “I guess I just remember when I said, ‘I do.’” My advice for a long happy marriage: She says: “Try to live together peacefully and love one another.” He says: “You have to have good health to have a long marriage. And remember that most issues are small.”