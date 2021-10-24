ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'So Shoe Me' set to open at ESSE Purse Museum

"The Collector's Series," a three-part exhibit of items from the private collections of three Little Rock women, debuts Tuesday at ESSE Purse Museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock.

Part 1, "So Shoe Me," up through Nov. 20, focuses on the collection of "wacky, wild, 'redonkulous' shoes" belonging to Leesa Renshaw, head of academics at Pulaski Academy. Subsequent installments will highlight the collections of Kathleen Pate and Marsha Stone.

Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $10, $8 for students, senior citizens (60-plus) and military. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

'Come From Away'

The touring production of the Broadway musical "Come From Away" (book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein) will be onstage, 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Oct. 31 at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St.

The show is based on the true story of the community of Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, which took in 7,000 stranded airline passengers after Sept. 11 temporarily shut down air travel. The center recommends the show for audiences 13 and older.

Tickets are $41-$92 plus fees. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit waltonartscenter.org. All patrons 12 and older must provide proof of a negative covid-19 diagnostic test within 72 hours prior to entry or proof of full vaccination and matching identification. Patrons 11 and younger can attend with printed proof of a negative covid-19 test. All patrons will also be required to wear masks.

Bluegrass Monday

Bluegrass band Special Consensus — (from left) Nate Burie, Dan Eubanks, Greg Cahill and Greg Blake — performs Monday at Paragould’s Collins Theatre. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Bluegrass band Special Consensus — Greg Cahill, banjo; Dan Eubanks, bass; Nate Burie, mandolin; and Greg Blake, guitar; all contribute vocals — performs at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould, for Jonesboro public radio station KASU-FM, 91.9's Bluegrass Monday series. Admission fee is $10, free for people 18 and younger. Visit kasu.org/tickets. For more information, call (870) 972-2367, email mscarbro@astate.edu or visit the Bluegrass Monday Facebook page.

Editor's lecture

Rex Nelson, senior editor of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and author of "Southern Fried: Going Whole Hog in a State of Wonder," will be the first speaker in Arkansas State University-Mountain Home's Terre Ware Book Author Lecture Series, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Ed Coulter Performing Arts Center, Vada Sheid Community Development Center, 1600 S. College St., Mountain Home. Admission is free. Call (870) 508-6109 or visit asumh.edu.

Big band in Spa City

The Glenn Miller Orchestra performs at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 in Horner Hall in the Hot Springs Convention Center, 134 Convention Center Blvd., Hot Springs. Doors open at 6. Tickets for reserved table seating are $35. Call (501) 321-2027 or visit prekindle.com.

Writer in residence

Little Rock essayist and fiction writer Frederick McKindra, in residence this fall at Hendrix College, will be the "headliner" for "An Evening with Writer-in-Residence Frederick McKindra," 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Reves Recital Hall at Hendrix, 1600 Washington Ave., Conway. The talk is part of the Hendrix-Murphy Foundation's Programs in Literature and Language. Admission is free. Visit hendrixmurphy.org.