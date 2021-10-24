Students talk about reducing crime

Asked for questions and comments about quelling the presence of violence in their city, many of the Watson Chapel High School students echoed the same sentiments.

"We have to stop the gun violence," many said.

"We've got to learn how to come together," one said.

"Penalties need to be more harsh," another suggested.

The answers are simple, yet solving the problem that leads to the solution has been a complex issue in Pine Bluff.

Members of the United Citizens of Pine Bluff held their latest town hall during an assembly at Watson Chapel on Thursday for the student body's take on how to stop crime in the city and what young people need to possibly steer others clear of violence.

"We have been at this for some time, and our whole goal is to reduce gun violence in the city," United Citizens tri-convener Kymara Seals told the students. "There is too much crime in Pine Bluff, and we love Pine Bluff. Even as ordinary everyday citizens, we have a role to play. We need to hear your thoughts, your concerns and your solutions."

Senior Dylan Mayo took notice of the importance of good business in Pine Bluff.

"I work at Super 1 Foods," Mayo said. "I've also noticed that as certain products become popular, they become more profitable and people buy them as well, so we have a ton of kids here, and I feel like if we have a place that's fun, a great environment and managed properly, it will be profitable. We just need to find the right people who actually want to start a successful business here."

Mayo also said there should be no reason citizens have to go to Little Rock for more activities or a better retail experience.

Classmate Pascha West sees potential in a revitalized Main Street as a way to keep citizens more occupied and away from resorting to violence.

West also suggested the need to raise awareness of mental health as a solution.

"I feel like, especially for younger people in my generation, a lot of us were never taught how to communicate, especially our young men," West said. "A lot of them were taught, you have to be strong. You're not supposed to let people punk you out, and that will take a toll on their mental state. If we had mental health [support] in the schools and also the communities, we would see an improvement on crime rates and stuff like that because if you've got a good mental state, you're probably a happier person and you don't want to do crime when you're happy."

Backing that comment, Mayo added gender plays a big role in the mental state.

"Men are expected to be tough," Mayo said. "They expect to be aggressive and all these other things. A lot of times, women are held to a higher standard than men are, and I feel like you see a lot of that with the violence going on. You see that it's not necessarily so many women, but it's definitely a lot of men that it's taking place with. They are taught the only way they can handle their issues is if they exude that with violence, and if we can find another way to infiltrate the minds of young Black men here and with the young Black women to find other ways of conflict resolution before resulting in violence."