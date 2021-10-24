Texarkana disburses funds from federal act; streets, airport big winners

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana City Directors made sure that more than $7.9 million federal funds became municipal funds during the group's last week.

American Rescue Plan Act funds, which were awarded in the spring, will be distributed in various sums to finance infrastructure projects as well as provide premium pay for employees.

Of six designated municipal allocations, the city board voted to spend $2.9 million for street work, $1.63 million on Texarkana Regional Airport projects, $1.72 million for Nix Creek improvements, and more than $471,000 on drainage infrastructure and $791,000 for administrative costs.

As for labor, $4oo,000 will be used for premium pay to city employees.

Both the street and airport allotments will be used to offset the city's revenue loss owing to the cornavirus pandemic. These two allocations represent two designated municipal uses for the American Rescue Plan that cities are allowed.