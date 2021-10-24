Traffic to change for I-30 project

A significant new traffic pattern on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock is scheduled to be installed this week to accommodate the next phase of work on the $1 billion project to update the aging corridor on both sides of the Arkansas River.

The eastbound lanes will shift to the left between East Sixth and East Ninth streets, a move that is scheduled to last through next summer, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The eastbound inside lane will have concrete barriers on either side, which will separate it from westbound traffic and the eastbound middle lane.

The configuration is similar to traffic shifts that have taken place on a project to improve the Interstate 430 bridge over the Arkansas River, the department said.

This change in traffic patterns will not affect any entrance or exit ramps along I-30.

The traffic shift also comes on the heels of another significant impact on traffic within the corridor.

A one-block section of River Market Avenue in Little Rock will be closed for "three to four weeks," according to the department, to allow crews to demolish a bridge structure above the section.

The block between East Second and East Third streets includes a hotel and a restaurant. Business-only access will be allowed, the department said.

The 30 Crossing project will widen a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes and includes replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River.

The first phase of the project, which began last year, is expected to cost $638 million.

That phase includes building a new bridge that will have three through lanes with two collector-distributor lanes and an auxiliary lane in both directions. It also will include an improved opening for the navigation channel that barges use on the river.

On the Little Rock side, the first phase also includes a reconstructed interchange in downtown Little Rock, four travel lanes in each direction between East Third and East Ninth streets and improvements to the I-630 interchange.

In North Little Rock, the work in the initial phase includes additional lanes from the river to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, a new interchange at Broadway and improvements at the I-40 interchange.

CHANGES THIS WEEK

Lane closings are set throughout the corridor beginning Monday, the Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The following work will occur, weather permitting:

Daytime closings

• I-30 eastbound right shoulder at Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

• I-30 frontage roads between Third and 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Intersections of East Second and East Third streets with Rock Street and River Market Avenue.

• East Fourth Street between Cumberland and Ferry streets in Little Rock, with flagging operations.

• Mahlon Martin Street and sidewalks between President Clinton Avenue and East Third Street in Little Rock; detours will be indicated with signs.

• Broadway westbound between Pine Street and the southbound frontage road in North Little Rock.

Overnight closings

• I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; detour will be indicated with signs.

• I-30 frontage road northbound between East 10th and East Seventh streets in Little Rock.

24-hour closings

• River Market Avenue between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock; East Second Street eastbound closed between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street; detour will be indicated with signs.

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single-lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.