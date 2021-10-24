UAPB-Ark quarters

First Quarter

ARKANSAS 17, UAPB 0

UAPB won the toss and deferred and KJ Jefferson ran for 11 on the fist play. UAPB drew a hands-to-the-face penalty. Warren Thompson couldn't haul in a 32-yard pass in the end zone. Blake Kern caught an 18-yard TD. The Golden Lions went three and out. Treylon Burks took a jet sweep around RE for a 49-yard TD. Dae'eion Dawkins caught a 42-yard deep shot. Skyler Perry ran for 10 to the 16. Joe Foucha and Myles Slusher had a combo sack for 8 yards. Zack Piwniczka missed a 37-yard FG. Burks had a 20-yard reception before the Hogs punted. UAPB went three and out. Nathan Parodi's 33-yard punt return was wiped out by a holding penalty. Raheim Sanders had two runs for 13 yards, then De'Vion Warren had three touches for 30 yards. Burks' 12-yard catch reached the UAPB 14. Jalon Thigpen had a big tackle in the hole, Monroe Beard III a quarterback hurry and Nathan Seward a PBU as UAPB held. Cam Little booted a 31-yard FG. Kierre Crossley broke a 28-yard run at left end to convert 3rd and 9 to the Hogs' 46.

Second Quarter

ARKANSAS 45, UAPB 0

Skyler Perry ran 12 yards on third and 13. A false start on Mark Evans II on fourth and 1 changed Doc Gamble's mind and UAPB punted to the 9. KJ Jefferson scrambled up the middle and Zion Farmer forced a fumbled that was recovered by DeCarlo Hamilton at the Hogs' 33. Josh Wilkes caught a 13-yard pass with roughing the passer on John Ridgeway tacked on. On third and goal from the 3, Perry's pass on a flood route was intercepted in the end zone by Myles Slusher. Dominique Johnson broke for 34 yards to the 39. Johnson had two more runs for 33 yards and Jefferson had a 10-yard keeper. On 3rd and 10, Treylon Burks caught a slant and dove over the plane for an 18-yard TD. The Golden Lions went three and out. Nathan Parodi returned the punt 80 yards for a score. Zach Williams sacked Xzavier Vaughn for a 7-yard loss. Jefferson hit De'Vion Warren for 26 yards, then dropped in a 29-yard TD to Ketron Jackson Jr. The Lions went three and out. On fourth and 4, Jefferson found Burks for a 39-yard TD. The Golden Lions ran out the clock.

Third Quarter

ARKANSAS 45, UAPB 0

The Golden Lions went 3 and out and Bryce Stephens returned the punt 27 yards to the UAPB 44. T.J. Hammonds fumbled and Jalon Thigpen recovered for the Golden Lions. Xzavier Vaughn threw deep and Malik Chavis notched his first career interception. AJ Green had a 29-yard burst into UAPB territory. Dominique Johnson went 11 yards on 2 plays to reach the 34. Kailon Davis had a strip-sack on Malik Hornsby, which Hudson Henry recovered for a 17-yard loss. Jaquayln Crawford had a 19-yard catch. Hornsby overthrew wide-open Raheim Sanders on fourth and 3. Kierre Crossley had a 13-yard run. Pass interference on Khari Johnson put the ball on the Arkansas 44. UAPB went for it on fourth and 5 and drew pass interference on Malik Chavis. The Golden Lions went on fourth and 4 and Andrew Parker had a 5-yard sack. UAPB's Torrence Bardell tackled Green for a 1-yard loss. Malik Hornsby scrambled around the right edge for a 3-yard gain on third and 11 on the final play of the quarter, which was reduced to 12 minutes.

Fourth Quarter

ARKANSAS 45, UAPB 3

Dalyn Hill's 5-yard run moved the chains to the UAPB 35. On second and 12, Skyler Perry found Hill across the deep middle for a 32-yard reception to the Arkansas 35. Hill rushed for 15 yards. The Golden Lions stalled at the 15-yard line. Arkansas called timeout before Zack Piwniczka put a 32-yard FG through the uprights. The UAPB kickoff skipped off AJ Green's shin and he won a scrum for the recovery at the 18. Malik Hornsby attacked right end for a 15-yard gain. Kailon Davis and Rylan Woods had back-to-back tackles for loss on Green before Hornsby threw incomplete on third down under pressure. UAPB had 12 men on the field during the punt. The Golden Lions went three and out with Omar Allen getting a couple of runs and Xzavier Vaughn back in at quarterback. Josh Sanchez punted 47 yards to the Arkansas 19 where Bryce Stephens made the fair catch. Green had three carries for 0, 2 and 0 yards. The Razorbacks ran out the 12-minute quarter clock and did not score in the second half.