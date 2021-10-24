UK official visits Arkansas to increase trade relations

United Kingdom General Counsel Richard Hyde made a pit stop in Arkansas last week to meet with Gov. Asa Hutchinson and top economic development officials to cement trade relations with the state.

Arkansas and the United Kingdom -- comprised of England, Wales, Scotland and the northern part of Ireland -- have a robust trade relationship and Hyde said his stopover is an effort to generate even more growth.

The visit Wednesday was Hyde's first venture to Arkansas.

"What I'm trying to do on this trip is to assess how business friendly the state is, what the opportunities are to increase business in specific sectors between Arkansas and the U.K. and to see what the government is doing to promote business opportunities," Hyde said, giving Arkansas a thumbs up on all the key points.

As U.K. general counsel, Hyde is responsible for promoting trade in a five-state region that includes Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma and Arkansas.

His visit to Little Rock will be followed in early November with a trip to Northwest Arkansas in conjunction with the 10th-year anniversary celebration of Crystal Bridges.

Information provided by Hyde's office in Houston notes that Arkansas and the U.K. have invested about $1 trillion in each other's economies. Most current statistics show the U.K. is the sixth largest export market for Arkansas, with goods sent overseas valued at $300 million.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston led the economic development team that welcomed Hyde to the state.

"Great Britain is an important – and growing – trade partner with Arkansas," Preston said in a statement about the visit. "The relationships that we build with our foreign partners, especially with a country like Great Britain that has a long history with our country, help strengthen our state's economic climate and benefit all Arkansans."

Preston noted that about 15 parent companies based in the United Kingdom have 20 locations throughout Arkansas. Those businesses provide jobs to about 2,100 Arkansans.

In addition, Great Britain is one of the state's top 20 trading partners, with activity primarily in the aviation and aerospace sectors.

"I am hopeful this meeting will lead to even more opportunities for our state," Preston said.

That's the goal, according to Hyde. Removing barriers to trade and increasing business opportunities was a key focus of last week's meeting.

"Elements of the Arkansas economy are clear and well-defined," Hyde says. "We know that Arkansas has a uniquely strong industry around food production and logistics -- everyone knows about those."

Building on those strengths is important, though Hyde noted the state presents other opportunities for growth, namely in the area of aerospace and defense, cybersecurity and the support and development of the financial technology sector.

"Those are areas we can look to develop and those map perfectly on to the U.K.'s economy," Hyde said.

Timber and forest sustainability efforts are also areas to build upon. "That is definitely an area I'm going to go away from Arkansas and talk about," he added.

SPURRING ON WYNNE

The city of Wynne is receiving $2 million in federal aid to build an industrial rail spur that will support local manufacturing operations. About 200 local jobs are projected to be created with the project.

"Investment into our communities is key to the expansion of opportunities for Arkansas business and manufacturers," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. "Building this industrial rail spur facility in Wynne will give local manufacturers another stepping stone towards future economic growth and provide more Arkansas families with good jobs."

The grant is coming from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and is part of the CARES Act Recovery Assistance program. The federal grant will be matched with $500,000 in local funds.

"An effective railroad system has always been vital for farmers and manufacturers to get their goods to consumers. This grant will not only help build a stronger transportation system, it will create hundreds of jobs, which are crucial for local economies in the area," U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, said in a statement announcing the grant.

WINDSTREAM RECOGNITION

Global technology firm Gartner has included Windstream of Little Rock as part of the 2021 magic quadrant for unified communications as a service.

"It is an honor to be part of the Gartner magic quadrant for the third consecutive year," said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise. "Having Gartner's recognition, in our opinion, has again confirmed that Windstream's unified communications solutions meet the rigorous criteria based on number of clients, solution features and other defining characteristics that validate our completeness of vision and ability to execute."

Windstream's OfficeSuite UC is a cloud-based communications product that enhances collaboration through a secure and reliable platform. OfficeSuite UC includes remote work capabilities that are accessible via mobile and desktop applications.

Windstream says the service promotes employee productivity.

Unified communications service providers develop and operate cloud offerings that promote collaboration, faster deployment and often lower cost compared to premises-based solutions, Gartner said.

"This magic quadrant assists digital workplace application leaders in selecting providers that best align to their organization's needs," Gartner said in the report, which listed Windstream as a "niche player" in the sector.

Leaders in providing cloud-based unified communications services include Cisco, Microsoft and Zoom.

Column ideas or recommendations? Thoughts or musings that need pursuing? Contact me at amoreau@adgnewsroom.com or at (501) 378-3567.