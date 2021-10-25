2 people killed, 1 a pedestrian, on state's roads

A 20-year-old woman died Thursday in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 214 in rural Poinsett County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Nealie S. Faulkner of Weiner was a passenger in a 2018 Ford F-150 that was traveling eastbound on the highway at around 11:58 p.m. when the truck crossed into the westbound lane, skidded 164 feet along the shoulder and then struck a tree, according to the report. Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

Porter L. Hutchinson, 20, of Weiner, the driver of the Ford, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

An 86-year-old Batesville man died Thursday from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing College Street in Batesville, according to a state police report.

Lewis B. Price was crossing the street at its intersection with U.S. 167 at around 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 15 when he was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado that was turning right off the highway, the report said.

Price was taken to White River Medical Center and then to UAMS, where he was pronounced dead Thursday, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the incident were cloudy and wet, according to the report. The Batesville Police Department investigated.