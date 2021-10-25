4 charged in guns, drug case

Arkansas State Police arrested four people Thursday who officers said tried to throw guns out of their car before they were pulled over, according to arrest reports.

Shortly before midnight, a trooper tried to stop a Volkswagen Jetta that was speeding north on U.S. 67/167, but the vehicle did not stop and took Exit 3, the report states. The trooper reported seeing long guns and a pistol being thrown from the vehicle as it took the exit. When the vehicle stopped, police arrested Darion Richard, Devin Bullock, Kayla Parham and Davareus Clark, all of Little Rock.

All four denied owning the guns and said they did not throw guns from the car, according to the report. It appeared that none of the guns belonged to them, the report said.

A search found oxycodone hidden on Clark and Parham, and Parham also had marijuana, the report says.