Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County
Oct. 14
Jeffrey Lane Lamirand, 52, and Christi Annette Kinney, 50, both of Bentonville
Bobby Ray Moody, 75, Fort Smith, and Mona Ruth Fields, 64, Barling
Hunter Dylan Peckham, 24, Springdale, and Mackenzie Lee Obert, 23, Rogers
James Lee Sellars, 24, and Courtney Renee Christensen, 25, both of Seligman, Mo.
Jerry Thomas Smith, 63, and Mary Elizabeth Hanf, 59, both of Bentonville
Oronde Kamal Stephens, 43, and Laronda McMillan Bailey, 46, both of Bentonville
Manuel De Jesus Ticas, 47, and Griselda Camacho Lizarde, 36, both of Rogers
William Thomas Ward, 55, and Jenny Marie Hall, 56, both of Tahlequah, Okla.
Ryan Christian Young, 27, and Elizabeth Marie Hankins, 27, both of Pensacola, Fla.
Oct. 15
Grant William Abercrombie, 21, Tulsa, Okla., and Klaudia Jewel Fuller, 21, Anderson, Mo.
Adan Alexander Barrientos, 41, and Evelin Roxana Orellana Mancia, 30, both of Siloam Springs
Francisco Antonio Castro Gutierrez, 28, Houston, and Yanette Maricela Soriano Rivera, 28, Siloam Springs
Michael Austin Coomer, 24, and Glenda Darlene King, 21, both of Stillwater, Okla.
Timothy Austen Douglas, 27, and Ashley Marie Jones, 27, both of Rogers
Bradley Upton Etz, 28, and Chloe Anne Friederich, 26, both of Lawrence, Kan.
Darin Stanley Gomke, 37, and Kelli Margaret Leander, 37, both of Rogers
Darran Roy Hayward, 24, and John Daniel Gallagher, 35, both of Bentonville
Raymie Edward Hershey, 55, and Carol Ann Durant, 62, both of Bentonville
Keaton Thomas Hill, 24, and Maggie Kaye Fancher, 24, both of Springdale
Dakota Denzel Ingram, 23, and Megan Louise Tucker, 23, both of Centerton
Miguel Angel Labra, 25, an Elida Dulce Chacon, 24, both of Springdale
Isaac Layton Leachman, 21, and Taylor Lynnley Kear, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Roberto Mancia Jr., 33, and Joanna Grace Petersen, 26, both of Rogers
Bryan Wayne Martin, 35, Springdale, and Stephanie Faye Gresham, 31, Bella Vista
Andrew David Paslay, 24, Centerton, and Anna Frances Chancellor, 25, Springdale
Justice Gage Quinn, 27, Tulsa, Okla., and Payton Leigh Doss, 24, Bixby, Okla.
Jerry Rios, 50, and Maria Del Pilar Guadarrama-Benumea, 39, both of Springdale
Adam Lee Robinson, 39, and Darren Robert Bray, 30, both of Gravette
Alexander Jordan Simpson, 26, and Caylee Lynn Cosbey, 22, both of Bentonville
Shane Orvil Trabue, 37, and Madeline Claire Ortego, 31, both of Columbia, Mo.
Daniel Eduardo Vasquez, 29, and Victoria Lynne Sanders, 22, both of Rogers
Christopher Drew Whinery, 40, and Caelan Marie Deavours, 40, both of Gravette
Jeffrey Scott Willis, 54, and Amanda Readale Lawson, 44, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 18
Gregorio Campos-Pozos, 25, and Carlos Enrique Paz-Arias, 39, both of Rogers
Caleb Pierce Chance, 31, Statesboro, Ga., and Tatum Adele Fredeen, 30, Bentonville
Xayvang Chongkouayiacha, 38, and Diana Lou Chang, 44, both of Siloam Springs
Nickie Colleen Clayton, 44, and Mandy Lynn Sampley, 38, both of Cave Springs
Varun Chandra Maheshwari, 36, Bentonville, and Sarah Frances Walker, 35, Edmond, Okla.
Cody Scott Munnerlyn, 33, and Aspen Shay Gibson, 22, both of Rogers
Todd Leslie Snook, 53, and Amanda Boyle Vining, 47, both of Rogers
Joseph Duncan Truesdell, 23, and Haven Elizabeth Ivy, 22, both of Pea Ridge
Karolis Venys, 25, and Bailee Madison Russell, 23, both of Bentonville
Kyle Wayne Willhite, 23, and Casey Jean Taylor, 26, both of Siloam Springs
Joseph Douglas Yager Jr., 31, and Alyssa Joanne Heilman, 21, both of Rogers
Oct. 19
Ricardo Terron Acosta, 40, Rogers, and Mercedes Delores Chia Santana, 46, Bentonville
Nicholas Joseph Barr, 37, and Nina Elizabeth Johnson, 36, both of Bentonville
Matthew Craig Day, 22, and Alison Linda Chapman, 23, both of Rogers
Max Clifton Garrison, 71, and Dianna Sue Fletcher, 63, both of Bella Vista
Tyler Scott Harris, 23, and Peyton Celeste Chandler, 22, both of Derby, Kan.
Htoo Lay, 29, Siloam Springs, and Shee Shee, 23, Springdale
Rigoberto Edmundo Martinez, 60, and Teresa Quijada De Pocasangre, 61, both of Bella Vista
Oct. 20
William Lee Arrington III, 35, and Fallon Randle Langford, 29, both of Bentonville
Zerah William Coe, 25, and Dulce Guadalupe Gonzalez Davila, 23, both of Rogers
Brandon Cheyne Dake, 50, Bentonville, and Stephanie Louise James, 50, Rogers
Armando Garcia, 42, and Maria Jaqueline Guijosa-Garcia, 33, both of Rogers
Ricardo Herrera Torres, 32, Siloam Springs, and Maribel Aranda, 27, Rogers
Carter Brennen Lohrengel, 25, and Sarah Callison Holmes, 25, both of Pea Ridge
Alex Martin Wilson, 28, and Ashley Nicole Parks, 28, both of Rogers