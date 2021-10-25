Benton County marriage licenses

Benton County

Oct. 14

Jeffrey Lane Lamirand, 52, and Christi Annette Kinney, 50, both of Bentonville

Bobby Ray Moody, 75, Fort Smith, and Mona Ruth Fields, 64, Barling

Hunter Dylan Peckham, 24, Springdale, and Mackenzie Lee Obert, 23, Rogers

James Lee Sellars, 24, and Courtney Renee Christensen, 25, both of Seligman, Mo.

Jerry Thomas Smith, 63, and Mary Elizabeth Hanf, 59, both of Bentonville

Oronde Kamal Stephens, 43, and Laronda McMillan Bailey, 46, both of Bentonville

Manuel De Jesus Ticas, 47, and Griselda Camacho Lizarde, 36, both of Rogers

William Thomas Ward, 55, and Jenny Marie Hall, 56, both of Tahlequah, Okla.

Ryan Christian Young, 27, and Elizabeth Marie Hankins, 27, both of Pensacola, Fla.

Oct. 15

Grant William Abercrombie, 21, Tulsa, Okla., and Klaudia Jewel Fuller, 21, Anderson, Mo.

Adan Alexander Barrientos, 41, and Evelin Roxana Orellana Mancia, 30, both of Siloam Springs

Francisco Antonio Castro Gutierrez, 28, Houston, and Yanette Maricela Soriano Rivera, 28, Siloam Springs

Michael Austin Coomer, 24, and Glenda Darlene King, 21, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Timothy Austen Douglas, 27, and Ashley Marie Jones, 27, both of Rogers

Bradley Upton Etz, 28, and Chloe Anne Friederich, 26, both of Lawrence, Kan.

Darin Stanley Gomke, 37, and Kelli Margaret Leander, 37, both of Rogers

Darran Roy Hayward, 24, and John Daniel Gallagher, 35, both of Bentonville

Raymie Edward Hershey, 55, and Carol Ann Durant, 62, both of Bentonville

Keaton Thomas Hill, 24, and Maggie Kaye Fancher, 24, both of Springdale

Dakota Denzel Ingram, 23, and Megan Louise Tucker, 23, both of Centerton

Miguel Angel Labra, 25, an Elida Dulce Chacon, 24, both of Springdale

Isaac Layton Leachman, 21, and Taylor Lynnley Kear, 19, both of Siloam Springs

Roberto Mancia Jr., 33, and Joanna Grace Petersen, 26, both of Rogers

Bryan Wayne Martin, 35, Springdale, and Stephanie Faye Gresham, 31, Bella Vista

Andrew David Paslay, 24, Centerton, and Anna Frances Chancellor, 25, Springdale

Justice Gage Quinn, 27, Tulsa, Okla., and Payton Leigh Doss, 24, Bixby, Okla.

Jerry Rios, 50, and Maria Del Pilar Guadarrama-Benumea, 39, both of Springdale

Adam Lee Robinson, 39, and Darren Robert Bray, 30, both of Gravette

Alexander Jordan Simpson, 26, and Caylee Lynn Cosbey, 22, both of Bentonville

Shane Orvil Trabue, 37, and Madeline Claire Ortego, 31, both of Columbia, Mo.

Daniel Eduardo Vasquez, 29, and Victoria Lynne Sanders, 22, both of Rogers

Christopher Drew Whinery, 40, and Caelan Marie Deavours, 40, both of Gravette

Jeffrey Scott Willis, 54, and Amanda Readale Lawson, 44, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 18

Gregorio Campos-Pozos, 25, and Carlos Enrique Paz-Arias, 39, both of Rogers

Caleb Pierce Chance, 31, Statesboro, Ga., and Tatum Adele Fredeen, 30, Bentonville

Xayvang Chongkouayiacha, 38, and Diana Lou Chang, 44, both of Siloam Springs

Nickie Colleen Clayton, 44, and Mandy Lynn Sampley, 38, both of Cave Springs

Varun Chandra Maheshwari, 36, Bentonville, and Sarah Frances Walker, 35, Edmond, Okla.

Cody Scott Munnerlyn, 33, and Aspen Shay Gibson, 22, both of Rogers

Todd Leslie Snook, 53, and Amanda Boyle Vining, 47, both of Rogers

Joseph Duncan Truesdell, 23, and Haven Elizabeth Ivy, 22, both of Pea Ridge

Karolis Venys, 25, and Bailee Madison Russell, 23, both of Bentonville

Kyle Wayne Willhite, 23, and Casey Jean Taylor, 26, both of Siloam Springs

Joseph Douglas Yager Jr., 31, and Alyssa Joanne Heilman, 21, both of Rogers

Oct. 19

Ricardo Terron Acosta, 40, Rogers, and Mercedes Delores Chia Santana, 46, Bentonville

Nicholas Joseph Barr, 37, and Nina Elizabeth Johnson, 36, both of Bentonville

Matthew Craig Day, 22, and Alison Linda Chapman, 23, both of Rogers

Max Clifton Garrison, 71, and Dianna Sue Fletcher, 63, both of Bella Vista

Tyler Scott Harris, 23, and Peyton Celeste Chandler, 22, both of Derby, Kan.

Htoo Lay, 29, Siloam Springs, and Shee Shee, 23, Springdale

Rigoberto Edmundo Martinez, 60, and Teresa Quijada De Pocasangre, 61, both of Bella Vista

Oct. 20

William Lee Arrington III, 35, and Fallon Randle Langford, 29, both of Bentonville

Zerah William Coe, 25, and Dulce Guadalupe Gonzalez Davila, 23, both of Rogers

Brandon Cheyne Dake, 50, Bentonville, and Stephanie Louise James, 50, Rogers

Armando Garcia, 42, and Maria Jaqueline Guijosa-Garcia, 33, both of Rogers

Ricardo Herrera Torres, 32, Siloam Springs, and Maribel Aranda, 27, Rogers

Carter Brennen Lohrengel, 25, and Sarah Callison Holmes, 25, both of Pea Ridge

Alex Martin Wilson, 28, and Ashley Nicole Parks, 28, both of Rogers