Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Oct. 11

7 Brew Coffee

2500 U.S. 412, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Spray bottle of what appears to be multipurpose cleaner not labeled with contents.

Noncritical violations: Chest of ice stored under the hand washing sink and the sink drain. Pitchers of espresso mix stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. One pitcher doesn't have a lid and is covered with a cloth towel. Employees making drinks/open beverages wearing fingernail polish. Employees working with open beverages are not wearing hair restraints. Employee wearing tank top exposing underarms while working with open beverages. Employees working with open beverages wearing bracelets and/or watches. Cloths used to clean the steam wand is not stored in sanitizer. Ice scoops stored in the ice machine are buried in the ice. Consider storing the scoops in such a way so they don't get buried in ice. Top underside of the ice machine bin is rusty. Water from the ice comes in contact with this part of the machine and rust can drip onto the ice. Sink compartment of sanitizer is not clean. Tape was used to mark the water level. The tape and area around the tape is dirty. No test strips on location for quaternary ammonia sanitizer to check the concentration. Coffee grounds, lids and other debris in both floor drains. Walk-in threshold has a gap at the bottom exterior. Issue was supposed to have been corrected prior to opening.

Hissho Sushi Craft Beer Bar

4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Rice scoop stored next to rice cooker in container at room temperature.

La Estrella Super Market

115 N. Dixieland Road, Suite 17, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chip wheels, beans, peanuts, dried chilies, dried hibiscus (Jamaica) and other items packaged from bulk do not have labels that identify ingredients, source and volume of contents. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Oct. 12

Dos Gordos Tacos

825 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips on location. Fryer and the exhaust vent are visibly dirty with grease buildup.

Harps-Deli-Bakery

715 N. Second St., Rogers

Critical violations: Multiple employee drinks not approved for use in prep area. No paper towels available at only deli handsink at time of inspection.

Noncritical violations: Cappuccino machine has accumulation of beverage powder on dispensing nozzle.

Monte Olivo Grocerie Store

808 S. Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: The prep table is not working properly. The thermometer is reading 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Cement blocks under the ice machine are not sealed. Wooden shelf under the mixer is not sealed. One shelf in the two-door refrigerator finish is coming off and is rusty.

Rogers New Tech High School

2922 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Edges of rubber spatulas are melted creating a rough edge; cutting board stained.

Russell D. Jones Elementary School

2926 S. First St., Rogers Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Growth on ceiling of ice machine.

The First Seat

106 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Both hand-wash sinks (one in food prep area and one in bar area) had utensils and other items in them.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

The Hive

200 N.E. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Grits and white beans in walk-in cooler uncovered.

Noncritical violations: None

Oct. 13

Braum's

551 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Items on the make line do not have a current time identifying when the food is to be used by or the food on the line has exceeded the use by time listed. Employee preparing food is not wearing a hair restraint. Employee working with open ice cream is wearing jewelry. Holder for the ice scoop on the ice machine is visibly dirty in the bottom.

El Senor De Los Tacos Bar & Grill

1612 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Refried beans were not reheated prior to placing in hot hold unit.

Noncritical violations: Boxes of beef left on sink boards to thaw. Floor of walk-in cooler has a triangular hole in metal larger than a coaster where you see insulation. Men's restroom door does not have a self-closing device. No proof provided during inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Pupuseria Salvadorena

1610 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: Dishes in cooking pots in walk-in cooler do not have a cover while in storage. Bulk foods in walk-in cooler that are held for multiple days do not have a date mark.

Noncritical violations: No proof provided during today's inspection that a person in charge is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Pineapple and utensils in hand wash sink. Raw chicken stored above avocados, cream cheese and curry sauce. Chicken thawing in sink with no running water. Middle of chicken was 30 degrees while the outside water was 43 degrees. Bags of rice, onions and carrots stored directly on kitchen floor.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip.

Vivace

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple open cans and cups of employee drink cups throughout kitchen. No paper towels at hand wash sink. No chlorine residual after running dishes through ware wash machine.

Noncritical violations: Food residue, crumbs and grease on surfaces throughout kitchen; floor around back storage area, walls and ceiling throughout kitchen and shelves and equipment in kitchen. No certified food safety manager.

Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli-Bakery

3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee wearing wristwatch while handling food.

Oct. 14

Ali Lynn's Bubble Tea Food Truck

910 Sunset Lane, Centerton

Critical violations: Sanitizer is too strong. Should be 50-100ppm.

Noncritical violations: None

Burrito House and Taqueria

183 Rebecca St., Suite C, Gentry

Critical violations: Food checked in the refrigerated preparation table is not at 41 degrees or below. Salsa ranchera 43 degrees, shredded beef 45 degrees and diced tomatoes 43 degrees. Foods not date marked as needed. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: No thermometer inside the preparation table. Not all food workers wearing an effective hair restraint.

Subway

183 Rebecca St., Gentry

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to changing gloves to assemble a customer order. Inconsistent cold holding temperatures. Some meats on the make line (bane), reach in (right side) and walk-in are not at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Employee did not lather with soap long enough prior to rinsing off the soap. Leak under the beverage station. A pan is being used to catch the drips. Empty the pan frequently as needed. Repeat violation. No certified food protection manager.

Oct. 15

Back Forty Restaurant

1059 S. Maxwell St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Container and portion cups of salsa stored at room temperature. Salsa must be held at 41 degrees or below at all times. Salad prep table is not holding food at 41 degrees or below. Items not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: Containers of food stored uncovered in all refrigeration units. Uncovered cooked potatoes stored in walk-in cooler in direct contact with the bottom of another container. Handle and door of the freezer where the hash browns are stored is visibly dirty. Permit posted is expired.

CCSS Childcare Facility

920 S. Carl St., Bldg. 4, Suite 1-3, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Area around the door threshold in the kitchen has missing a part of the flooring.

Jersey Mike's Subs

2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 105, Rogers

Critical violations: Peeled onions in walk-in cooler are in an uncovered pan.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Oct. 11 -- Bentonville Thomas Jefferson, 810 Bella Vista Road, Bentonville; Old High Middle School, 406 N.W. Second St., Bentonville; Walmart Market-Deli-Bakery, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Market-Food Store, 1703 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Market-Fuel Center, 1803 E. Central Ave., Bentonville; Walmart Supercenter-Food Store, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Walmart Supercenter-Deli-Bakery, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Oct. 12 -- Harps-Food Store, 715 N. Second St., Rogers

Oct. 13 -- Walmart Neighborhood Market-Food Store, 3510 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville

Oct. 14 -- Subway, 3504 S.E. Riveria Road, Bentonville

Oct. 15 -- Papa Murphy's Pizza, 2301 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Suite 107, Rogers; Saffron Indian Cuisine, 5212 W. Village Parkway, Suite 12, Rogers